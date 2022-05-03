Cook Center for Human Connection screening will show audiences ‘My Life Is Worth Living’

“My Life Is Worth Living” is an animated series that addresses teen mental health. It was created by the Cook Center for Human Connection and Wonder Media. The CEO of Wonder Media is Thoren Berry, the creator of Nickelodeon's "Rugrats" and "The Wild Thornberrys." The Cook Center will host a screening and panel discussion about teen mental health on May 5 at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

Courtesy of the Cook Center for Human Connection

The Cook Center for Human Connection wants to provide the Park City community with resources that will help prevent suicides.

To start the ball rolling, the mental wellness nonprofit will host a free screening of an episode of “My Life Is Worth Living ” on May 5 at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium. A Q&A panel discussion with CEO Anne Brown and Dr. Kevin Skinner, a licensed family therapist, will immediately follow the screening. Created by the Cook Center and Wonder Media, “My Life Is Worth Living” is an animated series that addresses teen mental health, said Jenna Cook, community outreach specialist for the Cook Center for Human Connection.

Wonder Media CEO Terry Thoren was one of the producers of the Nickelodeon hits “Rugrats” and “The Wild Thornberrys,” Cook said.

“He’s an amazing animator and knows how to get into the minds of the youth,” she said.

While Thoren worked to develop and animate “My Life Is Worth Living,” the Cook Center partnered with some of the country’s leading psychologists and therapists who wanted to give parents examples of how they could work with their children who were dealing with mental health issues, according to Cook.

According to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among young people ages 10 to 24 increased nearly 60 percent between 2007 and 2018. In addition, about 37 percent of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 reported being bullied online.

To reach parents and kids, Thoren modeled the series after Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman’s award-winning 2018 animated film “Spider-Man into the Spider-verse,” she said.

“So it’s got that hip and fun vibe,” Cook said. “We wanted something that could be engaging to a lot of people. We thought animation would grab people’s attention.”

Each episode runs about 20 minutes and the characters, many of which are based on real-life people, are of different races and backgrounds.

“We made these episodes shorts because we wanted to be able to easily put these on social media, and grab kids’ attention,” Cook said. “We also wanted to cover a wide spectrum of individuals and address the different challenges they go through.”

The Cook Center for Human Connection was founded in the fall of 2020 by Cook’s parents, Greg and Julia Cook.

“My siblings and I have all had friends who have died by suicide, and we know what a big problem this is in Utah,” she said. “My parents wanted to do something to help parents who wanted to help their children, but didn’t know where to start.”

Since founding the center, the Cooks have been active in Gov. Spencer Cox’s suicide-prevention campaign and helped set up wellness rooms throughout the state, according to Cook.

“These rooms provide safe places for kids who are feeling anxious,” she said. “They all feature calm music, bean bags and stress balls.”

In addition, the Cook Center partners with and donates funds to local mental health foundations and nonprofits, according to Cook.

“We really have been lucky to have amazing partners in Park City, and we’re just trying to get the word out to more people,” she said. “All of our resources are free to parents, and this event in Park City is for the benefit of parents. We want to make it possible for them to reach out for help when they need it.”