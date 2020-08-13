Coronavirus won’t stop Book to Film Club discussion about ‘The Children Act’

The Summit County Library's Book to Film Club will meet online to discuss Ian McEwan's novel "The Children Act" on Thursday. Aug. 20. Books and DVDs of the film can be checked out from the library.

What: Summit County Library Books to Film Club: “The Children Act” by Ian McEwan When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 Where: Zoom Cost: Free Web: thesummitcountylibrary.org

The Summit County Library Book to Film Club got creative when the novel coronavirus pandemic shut things down in March.

Members stopped meeting at the library to watch and discuss films based on the books they were reading and switched to watching the films individually and meeting through Zoom for the discussions.

The group is currently reading Ian McEwan’s novel, “The Children Act,” and watching Richard Eyre’s film of the same name in preparation for the next Book to Film Club virtual discussion scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

“The Children Act” is a novel about a high court judge who has to decide whether or not to order a teen to undergo a blood transfusion that could save his life. The conflict comes from the boy and his family who are refusing medical treatment because of their religion.

People check out an eBook by visiting utahsonlinelibrary.overdrive.com/utahsonlinelibrary-summit/content/media/1681868, and readers can register to watch the film by visiting summitcounty.kanopy.com/product/children-act.

“We give all cardholding members of the Summit County Library 10 play credits each month, and they can use these credits to watch 10 films a month online through this service,” said library director Daniel Compton. “The films span the genres — independent, documentaries and features. And while Kanopy doesn’t have access to every film, luckily ‘The Children Act’ happens to be one of the films available.”

The book and DVD can also be checked out from the Summit County Library and picked up curbside, according to Compton.

All the library branches at Kimball Junction, Kamas and Coalville offer curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, he said.

Compton said the books for the club need to generate thoughtful discussions.

“We select books like ‘The Children Act’ because they bring up moral dilemmas and issues that you can really talk about,” he said. “They prove to be better for the group than those entertaining page-turners that leave not a lot to talk about except, maybe, the plot.”

The challenge for Compton is finding books that are enjoyable to read and films that are enjoyable to watch.

“Oftentimes it’s either one or the other,” he said with a laugh. “Sometimes we don’t always find winners on both fronts, but we do our best.”

Compton is happy members of the Book to Film Club were open to finding new ways to discuss books and adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

“I would love to get back to screening films at the library, but I think it’s pretty cool our group still wants to meet, even if we can do that in person,” he said. “It’s not a huge group. We have about 10 people a month who participate online, but we have meaningful discussions, and are open to having new members join us.”