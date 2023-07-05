Could you be The Park Record’s next photographer?

The Park Record is looking for a talented photographer for our burgeoning news operation in Northern Utah. Our next photographer will have an opportunity to document a unique range of people, places and events, from World Cup skiing to bewildered elk, the Sundance Film Festival to citizens demanding their rights, and record-breaking snow to rodeos, wildlife and more.

You’ll work with reporters on assignment and shoot some video, plus pick-up images of things that move you, us and our readers, in print and online.

You’ll need a good eye, an open mind, and the ability to convey information in cutlines precisely.

This is a full-time position in Park City and the surrounding counties, with salary and benefits.

Interested? Please email editor@parkrecord.com with “Photographer” in the subject line and include a cover letter, resume and links to your work.