Country-music duo LOCASH is high on life, will perform at the DeJoria Center

Preston Brust, who along with Chris Lucas are known as the country-music duo LOCASH, who will perform at the DeJoria Center on Friday, has a lot to be thankful for.

The duo's album "The Fighters," which was released in 2016, and peaked at No. 14 on Billboard's U.S. Country album charts, thanks to the hits "I Love This Life," "Ring on Every Finger" and the No. 1 charting "I Know Somebody."

Last year the LOCASH garnered an array of music-award nominations include Academy of Country Music's New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, Country Music Association's Vocal Duo of the Year and Country Music TV's Duo Video of the Year.

Not bad for two guys who penned the Keith Urban's No. 1 hit "You Gonna Fly" and Tim McGraw's Top 20 single "Truck Yeah."

"I moved to Nashville to become a songwriter," Brust said.. "Chris was already here pursuing an artist career, and when we met, we found we had a lot of the same interest in music, and we also had the same drive and the same vision and goals."

Although songwriting was their day job, the two made names for themselves as emcees and DJs at Nashvilled's Wild Horse Saloon.

"We would sit backstage and talk about our dreams and realized we were on the same page, so we jumped into my Jeep Cherokee, got a U-Haul, filled it with some instruments, hired a band and hit the road," Brust said.

The concerts featured the duo's high-energy and crowd-pleasing country songs.

"And that's where we wanted to go," Brust said.

The road for LOCASH, which was originally called LoCash Cowboys, continues, and Brust and Lucas are on the brink of finishing their latest album.

"We have cut 14 or 15 songs and will only pick 11 for the album," Brust said. "I was listening to the all the songs back-to-back this morning, and it was like picking a baseball team. Who's on the varsity team or who is on the JV team?"

One song, "It Don't Get Better Than That" was released earlier this month.

"I feel like the song chose itself," Brust said. "It's like an anthem with real lyrics that hit people right in the heart. We played it for everyone on our team, and it felt like this was it, the leadoff hitter."

Still, Brust and Lucas felt the pressures of writing a batch of exceptionally good songs after all of the accolades and recognition from the past two years.

"We try to tune everything out and just get back to what we do," Brust said. "We just needed to concentrate on making 2018 and 2019 the best yeas we can, because we can't look back at 2017 and say we have to be that great or better."

Brust enjoys songwriting for others, but feels a special rush while writing for himself and Lucas.

"In some respects it's easier, because everything we write comes from our hearts and are something we would actually say," he said. "We also recorded songs we didn't write, but when we looked at those songs, we had to ask ourselves do these songs literally reflect how we would say 'I love you' or how we look at life. We needed to remember these songs are something that we will be remembered for."

Lindsay Rimes, who worked with LOCASH on the last album, is producing the new album.

"He knows how to record the songs we love in the best way," Brust said. "He just knows and goes there."

All the talent with producers, musicians and engineers aside, Brust said his and Lucas' strength comes from their families.

"I'll tell you that they are the cornerstone and foundation of everything we do," he said. "It takes having them to realize how much all of this means. We are recording songs that our kids and wives would be proud of, and we're working hard to provide for them."

That means playing concerts for more than 200 days a year.

"We have great wives who hold down the fort for us and we 've got some great kids. And that's a big blessing," Brust said.

LOCASH, the country-music duo comprised of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 32. Tickets start at $25. They can be purchased by visiting smithstix.com or dejoriacenter.com. For information about LOCASH, visit locashmusic.com.