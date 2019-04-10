Country-rock pioneer Richie Furay plans three-night stand in Park City

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Richie Furay plans to give his fans a literal rundown of his 50-year career when he appears at the Egyptian Theatre this weekend.

The cofounder of Buffalo Springfield and Poco promised to play songs from those bands, but also songs from his solo career and a few from Souther, Hillman, Furay, a trio he formed with songwriter J.D. Souther and Chris Hillman.

The challenge is finding places to put all the songs, Furay said.

"When I look at Buffalo Springfield, Poco and my solo work, alone, there are a lot of songs," he said laughing. "While it's neat to go back and play the old songs, I'm also looking forward to playing new songs, because the new songs are what keeps me going."

The versions of the songs I play are more close to the original way they were written..." Richie Furay, singer and songwriter

The new pieces will be from Furay's more recent solo albums, "Heartbeat of Love" and "Hand in Hand," which feature the Southern California country-rock sound, Furay helped to develop in the mid-1960s.

"It's funny because I was just doing what naturally came to me," he said about that musical style.

Furay believes the reason he latched onto the country-western style was his father.

"My dad liked country music, and although he passed away when I was 13, he left indelible mark on me," Furay said. "I grew up listening to the rockabilly of Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Eddie Cochran and those guys. I think that's something that carried on in my life."

Furay feels honored to perform that style for his fans today.

"I have to be honest and say that the music we made in the 1960s and early 1970s has a longevity," he said. "People still listen to it, and I can't tell you how many people have told me that the music hasn't lost any of its vitality."

For the past few years, Furay has played the songs from a more intimate perspective. He plays them without a bassist, drummer and electric guitarist.

Instead, he'll perform the show with his daughter Jesse Lynch Furay on guitars and backup vocals, keyboardist Jack Jeckot and dobro and mandolinist Randall Utterback.

"The versions of the songs I play are more close to the original way they were written," he said. "Every song I've written were done on an acoustic guitar, and I'm excited to play concerts where I can interact more with the audience."

Furay will also give Lynch a few more opportunities to sing leads, because she released a self-titled album in 2016.

"She has some great songs on that CD, and we want people to hear them," Furay said.

Furay also wants to take a few questions from the audience.

"I just thought about doing that," he said. "I think that would be fun, so I'm going to see if I can pan that idea out."