Courchevel Bistro brings French Alps flavors to Park City

Mark Enderle, CEO of Storied Development, the developer of Talisker Club, had a specific goal in mind for one of Park City’s new fine-dining restaurant, Courchevel Bistro, which is now open for the winter season.

“Talisker Club’s new downtown dining experience offers an opportunity for the club to create a communal gathering spot for both members and the wider community to enjoy,” Enderle said in an email. “We wanted to offer our Talisker Club members a downtown outpost near vibrant Main Street and Park City Mountain’s Town Lift, as well as open our doors to the community members by bringing a unique taste of Talisker from our award-winning French chef, Clement Gelas.

“Our vision for Courchevel began after identifying what we felt the area was lacking and what would create a memorable experience for our members and guests,” Enderle said. “The romance of a French-influenced bistro experience connected with our sister city felt like a fun way to engage our members and the public particularly given Clement’s incredible talent and connection to the region. It was fate that this experience could be created in one of the iconic buildings in Park City.”

Talisker Club was careful in selecting Park City’s historic Coal and Lumber building for Courchevel, according to Enderle.

“It allowed us to revive a historic development, bring the community together through great food, while also further enhancing our own Talisker Club members’ experience,” he said. “Courchevel is named for Park City’s sister city in the French Alps, which also happens to be Chef Clement’s native home. Chef Clement’s deep connection to the French Alps and France’s Rhone Valley allow him to share the culinary influences from his home country and bring a truly special French-European inspired taste of Talisker Club to Park City.”

Gelas’ goal for the menu was to deliver an “unparalleled service and dining experience” that would stand out, he said in an email.

“We knew we wanted to stay authentically French-European, which not only was a new and exciting offering for Park City that would leave a lasting impression, but the concept is derived from my native region,” he said. “All of Courchevel Bistro’s dishes are those that I grew up with and enjoy eating in my hometown in the French Alps. I took various traditional recipes passed down from my family and inspiration from other great culinary offerings in the area and created something special for Park City.”

The menu started around essential dishes including duck, pork, roasted chicken and cheeses, according to Gelas.

“From there, there were various stakeholders involved to help perfect the menu,” he said. “We worked with Talisker Club’s general manager and our own Talisker Club members to select our best items that they would want to share with their own friends and family. We always kept people engaged and will continue to as the menu evolves, with the menu changing weekly this winter.”

The challenge of creating the menu was designing the concept with produce and meat from local providers, Gelas said.

“You get excited and want to explore a multitude of ideas, but we decided Courchevel Bistro had to stay true to traditional French Alps cuisine,” he said. “We work with various local artisans to keep everything locally sourced. From the chocolates, bread and cheese to the vinegar and honey, Park City offers great ingredients that are healthier options yet still deliver immense flavor.”

Gelas’ piece de resistance is the slow-roasted pork chop.

“This dish includes a creamy potato farcement, a fresh stone fruit salad and beautiful juniper berry sauce,” he said. “The entrée is prepared in advance, roasting and braising ahead of guests’ arrival.”

That’s similar to how the dish would be prepared during a friend or family’s dinner party in the French Alps, Gelas said.

“The delicious meat would have been prepared in advance to intensify the flavor and to not keep the guests waiting,” he said. “When guests order, we slice and grill it quickly, serve on a hot plate and they get to enjoy the juicy and tender piece of pork with a stunningly beautiful outside color. The meat is great quality, and the presentation simple – it’s just great, mouthwatering food that transports you to the beautiful French mountains.”