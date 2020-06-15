COVID-19 hasn’t dampened Peace House’s need for volunteers





Maggie Duncan has been busy as Peace House’s new volunteer coordinator matching volunteers to duties.

While the anti-domestic abuse nonprofit is currently observing the Summit County Health Department’s COVID-19 health restrictions, there are still volunteer opportunities available, she said.

“We need help organizing our pantry,” Duncan said. “There are a lot of items coming in and there are a lot of items that are going out. So it’s helpful to find people who are organizationally minded to help put things where they need to be.”

Volunteers are also needed to help organize drives to collect food and other important items for Peace House’s outreach and services, she said.

“We had one student who did a snack-food drive, and there is another who is collecting educational materials that we need,” Duncan said. “I’ve been impressed with the youth in our community who have stepped up at this time,” she said. “They vary in ages from 12 to 16, who have told me they want to make an impact in the community. It’s a gift to me to support these students as they seek to serve the community.”

In addition to organizing collection drives, Peace House needs volunteers to help with developing educational material about domestic violence and marketing.

“There are projects that require special skills,” Duncan said.

People interested in volunteering for Peace House can visit its website, peacehouse.org, and fill out an application.

“That’s usually the best way to start the process,” Duncan said. “Once the application comes to me, it gives me an idea of who the volunteers are, what they are interested in and why they want to volunteer for Peace House.”

Duncan begins matching the volunteer with jobs after they complete a background check, an interview and training.

“We recently had someone apply who is a child psychologist, and I knew she would be a great asset to our childcare team that we’re spearheading,” Duncan said. “So, we put her on the list and will help build up that team.”

The goal is to find the best fit so that Peace House is getting the most out of the volunteers, and the volunteers can get the most out of volunteering, she said.

“I light up every time I get a new application, because that’s an opportunity to fill a need somewhere I can’t due to the fact that I don’t have that person’s skill,” Duncan said.

Volunteers are Peace House’s bloodline, said Sally Tauber, development and marketing director.

“When Peace House started 25 years ago, we were run by volunteers, because we didn’t have paid employees,” she said. “Volunteers made Peace House happen, and they remain a very important part of what we do.”