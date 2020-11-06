COVID concerns cancel Park Silly Holiday Bazaar

This yer's Silly Holiday Bazaar has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Due to continuing Covid19 concerns and record case counts that resulted in an emergency alert last Friday, the Park Silly Holiday Bazaars have been canceled this year.

This year’s event, which is presented annually by the Park Silly Sunday Market, would have marked it’s ninth season of Holiday Bazaars, the market’s organizers said in a statement.

“The annual Holiday Bazaars serve as our only fundraiser for the summer market, which help to fund many programs offered on Silly Sundays including: our zero waste (recycle) program, free music at both our farmers market and Main Street stages, and FREE booth spaces for local non-profits, Main Street merchants, Park City Performing Artists Association Artists and farmers,” according to the release. “These monies also continue to keep our event free to the public.”

Because of the cancellation of the Holiday Bazaars and this past summer’s Park Silly Sunday Market, organizers are asking the public for donations for future markets and bazaars.

“Please consider making a tax deductible donation to help us continue offering these incredible opportunities to our community,” organizers asked in the release. “We have a long term contract with Park City Municipal to continue hosting the market on Historic Main Street for years to come and are excited to see you all in 2021.”

The Park Silly Sunday Market provides a forum for more than 600 artists and entrepreneurs over the summer, and it has helped incubate 150+ small business vendors to date.

Some businesses that realized their passion and took it to the next level include Sammy’s Bistro, 11 Hauz Jamaican Food, Freshie’s Lobster, House 48 (formerly KGEK Jewelry), Red Bicycle Bread, Auntie Em’s, Cade & Co., Pink Elephant Coffee Roasters, Salsa Queen and Yee Haw Pickle Company, to name a few.