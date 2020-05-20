Cowbells for Courage rings in a tribute for Park City’s essential workers

The public is encouraged to bring cowbells and other noisemakers during a Cowbells for Courage car parade that will honor first responders and essential workers. Parade organizer Linda Dugins encourages participants to decorate their cars for the event.

Photo by Linda Dugins

What: Cowbells for Courage car parade When: 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 Where: Quinn’s Trailhead at Quinn’s Junction

Linda Dugins believes Park City needs more cowbell.

That’s why she has organized the Cowbells for Courage car parade, which will honor the town’s first responders and essential workers on Thursday, May 21.

The parade, which is free for people to join, will start at 3 p.m. at Park City Hospital, Dugins said.

People should plan on meeting between 2:30-3 p.m. at the Quinn’s Trailhead parking lot, between the Park City Dog Park and Park City Ice Arena, she said.

“We hope to have a police motorcade escort lead the parade,” Dugins said.

The parade will run by the Round Valley Clinic, People’s Health Clinic and the Summit County Health Department before looping into town to pass The Market Park City grocery store and the Park City Police Station, according to Dugins.

From there, cars will head down to Smith’s at Kimball Junction before heading up to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

“Of course we want to honor our doctors and first responders, but we also want to honor the grocery store workers at The Market and at Smith’s who have worked all through the (coronavirus) shutdown,” Dugins said. “While it was too difficult for us to loop around to the different fire stations in the area, we invited the firefighters to come to the police station so we could honor them.”

Since the event is a car parade, Dugins hopes people will decorate their cars with streamers, balloons and posters with words of appreciation.

“We would love people to bring cowbells, or any kind of bell or noisemaker like pots and pans to make a lot of noise,” she said. “If they don’t have any bells, we would love people to just honk their horns during the parade.”

Dugins came up with the Cowbells for Courage after watching the news on TV.

“As you watch the news and hear stories, there is so much difficult information to process, but at the end of a newscast they usually throw in a feel-good story,” she said. “I have personally loved hearing about the different communities in Utah and across the country that are doing special things for high school graduates, birthdays and, of course, the first responders.”

As Dugins thought about feel-good stories, she began thinking about ski-town traditions, which include cowbells, and came up with Cowbells for Courage.

Dugins shared the idea with Melena Stevens, executive assistant to Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter.

“We felt since some of the COVID-19 protocols have loosened a bit, people may feel a little more comfortable heading out in their cars to do a rolling tribute,” Dugins said.

The two worked out the easiest route for the cars to loop around the town, and they decided on a time when there wouldn’t be a lot of traffic, according to Dugins.

“I think it will be awesome if we can create connection with the frontline workers and show our love and appreciation, because I think community matters more than ever right now.”