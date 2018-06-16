Creative collaboration conjures up Cook’s Cabaret

Park City singers Debra Cook and Teresa Eggertsen Cooke will perform Cooks Cabaret at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at the Triad Theatre in New York. For information, visit http://www.triadnyc.com/event/4d771f0a190f1c6cb4dcbb897eb2e1da . For live stream, visit http://triadnyc.live .

The cliche, "Too many cooks spoil the brew," doesn't apply when one of the cooks spells her last name Cooke.

In fact, Utah Conservatory co-founder Debra Cook and Park City-based singer-songwriter Teresa Eggertsen Cooke hope their names draw friends and fans to their Cook's Cabaret concert they will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at the Triad Theatre in New York City.

Cook and Eggertsen Cooke are planning a night of stories and music that span from original works to covers, said Eggertsen Cooke.

"I'll do some covers by Carole King," Eggertsen Cooke said. "I will also do 'Rainy Days and Mondays' and 'I Won't Last a Day Without You' by Karen Carpenter."

Cook, on the other hand will perform some classics by New York composers, including George and Ira Gershwin.

"The Gershwin work I'll do is a version of 'Embraceable You,' which I did a couple of years ago with the American West Symphony," Cook said. "It's such a gorgeous arrangement, and I just scaled down the score to fit cabaret."

Cook will also sing harmony with Eggertsen Cooke on the Cole Porter works "So In Love" and "In the Still of the Night."

Eggertsen Cooke, who took voice lessons from Cook, is excited to perform these songs.

"The version of 'So In Love' is how k.d. lang sings it," Eggertsen Cooke said. "It was so good that I've always wanted to sing that arrangement."

Eggertsen Cooke will also perform some songs from her album, "Fooled Again," which was released last year. One of the songs she plans on singing is "Circle," which was nominated for a Toronto Independent Music Award in the U.S. category.

Eggertsen Cooke was one of six artists from the United States who were nominated in that category and she went to Canada to claim her aware.

"That song is very popular, so I'd be missing something not to sing it," she said.

The addition of Eggertsen Cooke's original songs in the sets lit a fire under Cook.

"I thought if (Eggertsen Cooke) was doing her own songs, I'd better get on board and do some of my own," she said. "So I have three new songs that I want to sing."

Those songs are culled from a musical on which Cook is collaborating with some other songwriters, she said.

"I've been performing the songs without telling people that I wrote them, just to get some feedback, because songwriting is a vulnerable process," she said.

The reason is because songwriters usually reveal themselves in the lyrics and the music, Cook explained.

"I plan to sing some things that are incredible personal and tender, and then I'll sing some silly and fun songs," she said.

During the performances, audiences will hear the differences in the singers' styles.

"I think that will be somewhat fun about the Cook's Cabaret," Cook said. "Our performances will add some variety."

The Triad Theatre gig was a couple of years in the making, and started with Eggertsen Cooke, according to Cook.

"Teresa had worked with the Triad crew at another venue called the Metropolitan Room," Cook said.

Eggertsen Cooke first played a cabaret show at the now-defunct Metropolitan in April 2014, and the crew and staff liked her so they asked her to be a resident artist, according to Cook.

"Then last fall, Teresa told me that the Metropolitan was closing and that I should book my own show there," Cook said. "So I did."

The performance, which Cook said was a fundraiser for her production of "Sleepy Hollow: The Musical," was her one-woman show that landed on the venue's closing date.

"I caught the end of the show on a livestream and it was great," Eggertsen Cooke said.

A few days later, Cook and Eggertsen Cooke received an email from the Metropolitan crew.

"They told us that they were moving to the Triad Theatre," Eggertsen Cooke said. "They also told us they had some openings, so Debra and I decided to do a show together."

Eggertsen Cooke is looking forward to performing with Cook.

"By performing together, the pressure is lifted a little from the both of us," she said. "I mean, I don't have to worry about programming a full show. I can do half and she can do half."

Cook said the collaboration will bring in a larger audience.

"Teresa will have her fans and friends, and I have mine," she said.