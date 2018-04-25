Creative workshop has eye on the future

There will be some approved street art coming to Park City in the near future, because the Park City Summit County Arts Council is looking down the road to an upcoming event called The Future Is Now Creativity Workshop for Summit County Youth.

The event, which is set to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 9 and 10, at Skullcandy's headquarters, will be designed and taught by internationally renowned street artist Bisco Smith, said Jocelyn Scudder, community manager for the Park City Summit County Arts Council and board administrator for the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board.

"Bisco is an American visual artist with roots in graffiti and street art," Scudder explained. "He's from Queens, and he operates in both Los Angeles and New York."

During the workshops, Smith will collaborate with Summit County youths ages 11-17 to create a public art mural that will reflect the kids' hope for the future, Scudder said. The mural will go on the walls of the pedestrian tunnel underneath S.R. 224, between the Park Vity Visitor Information Center and Redstone.

"It's fitting that you can see the tunnel from Skullcandy headquarters," Scudder said.

"It's fitting that you can see the tunnel from Skullcandy headquarters," Scudder said.

The Future Is Now project started in 2016 when the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board partnered with the Park City Summit County Arts Council to explore ways to engage local youth in the creation of interactive public art projects.

Once the idea came to fruition, the advisory board and arts council put out a call for artist proposals in December 2017.

The organizations selected Smith because of his innovative graffiti work.

"We wanted to get kids excited about participating in the project, and we wanted to recognize street art as a form of visual art," Scudder said.

From 1993 to 2013, Bisco, made a name for himself as "Bisc1." His art has been featured on lists of the best graffiti spots in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and his work is included in textbooks

"Not only was his visual art style aesthetically interesting, but he also performs music that connects with the youth," Scudder said.

Smith is a DJ and freestyle rapper, whose themes center around the human experience, and he has also worked with various record labels including Def Jux, Ninja Tune and Easter Conference Records, Scudder said.

"He also has experience working with youth and doing workshops," she said. "He did a youth outreach community mural in Israel, where he worked with youth that were composed of teens and tweens, the same age groups we wanted to target.

"When the idea of The Future Is Now started coming together, we identified that teens and tweens were unengaged constituent bases in our community, and we felt there was a community demand for a productive outlet to bring young people together," Scudder said.

That demand is why the Future Is Now project centers on the idea of hope.

"There have been a lot of local youth tragedies in the county lately, and we wanted the project to present a creative outlet for a hopeful future," Scudder said, referring to the 2016 overdoses of two Treasure Mountain Junior High School students. "And what's going to drive the success of this project is that we do get a cross-section of youths together who don't normally work together."

The registration deadline for the workshop is Tuesday, May 1.

"We originally capped the workshops off at 30 youths per workshop, but they filled up quickly, so we raised the number to 40 participants on either date," Scudder said. "But that means once they fill up, we will have to shut the registrations down."

The Future Is Now Creativity Workshop for Summit County youths between the ages of 11 and 17 will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, May 9 and10, at Skullcandy's headquarters, 6301 N. Landmark Drive in Kimball Junction. Youths can register online at https://www.pcscarts.org/events-calendar/the-future-is-now-creative-workshop-for-summit-county-youth. Registration can also be done by visiting http://www.basinrecreation.org/event/the-future-is-now-art-project and http://www.co.summit.ut.us/259/Public-Art-Opportunities.