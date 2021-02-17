Cutting-edge Lurie Gallery opens in Kimball Junction

Lurie Gallery-Park City is now open at 6622 North Landmark Drive. The gallery is the latest endeavor by the Lurie family, who has operated art galleries, sponsored art exhibits, facilitated public art installations and bought and sold art internationally for more than 30 years.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

There’s a new fine art gallery in town, and like the artists it represents, it is a little off the beaten path.

Lurie Gallery-Park City, operated by Scot Lurie, opened two months ago at 6622 N. Landmark Drive, at the Canyon Corners shopping center in Kimball Junction, and represents emerging and mid-career artists who specialize in cutting-edge pop art, street art and abstract minimalism.

“We deal with more unique, more collectable art from artists who are nationally and internationally known,” he said. “We’re a little edgier than other galleries on Main Street, and I chose to be out here, because I wanted to separate myself from the pack.”

Lurie says he feels at home next to Christy Sports, Whole Foods, Slapfish and MOD Pizza.

“I know there are no other galleries around here, and I like to think about that as a positive,” he said. “There is a lot of development, as we know, in Park City. So I’m in an area where I’m away from all the rest, and I like it that way.”

Some of Lurie’s artists include Plastic Jesus, the Los Angeles-based street artist who specializes in bold stencil and installation work; Gary John, the creator of pieces featuring pop culture from the ’60s and ’70s; Michael Gorman, whose works, painted on paper and canvas, are popular among celebrities; and Todd Gray, known for his World Trade Center mural project.

When choosing the artists to represent, Lurie first looks at technique and the quality of the art.

“Art is an emotional thing, and it has to affect one or all of our senses,” he said. “If I’m not emotionally affected by it, I pass. It doesn’t matter if the artists haven’t been seen or fairly well known.”

Lurie Gallery-Park City specializes in paintings, sculptures and multi-media works created by emerging and mid-career artists.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Works from 10 different artists are currently on exhibit in the 850-square-foot gallery, Lurie said.

“Because it’s a small space and I don’t like clutter, I try to utilize the area as best as I can,” he said.

Scot Lurie stands in the new Lurie Gallery-Park City that is located at Canyon Corners in Kimball Junction.

Courtesy of the Lurie Gallery

Lurie has wanted to open a gallery in Park City since he first visited back in 1994.

His family name is well known in national and international art circles due to the work of him and his brothers — Bruce, Evan and twin Craig — who have operated art galleries, sponsored art exhibits, facilitated public art installations and bought and sold art internationally for more than 30 years.

The original Bruce Lurie Gallery was established in the early 1980s in New York’s East Village and helped fine-art notable Leo Castelli become the first to display the early works of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Other current locations include Bruce Lurie Gallery in Los Angeles, and the Evan Lurie Gallery in Carmel, Indiana.

“When COVID basically shut down all the art fairs around the country last year, I decided to move on,” Scot Lurie said. “I knew one day, I would have this place here. It took 27 years to manifest, but I did it. Park City is the place I want to be. I’m beyond thrilled.”

Lurie is currently planning to showcase his artists and new gallery with some open houses and charity benefits.

“It’s all in the making of planting seeds and things starting to fly,” he said. “This is a new beginning, and a new decade. And I’m all for the opportunities ahead and how things unfold during the next year. I let the universe dictate to me where I need to be.”