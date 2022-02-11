‘Cutting for Fun and Profit’ is a Parkite’s look at the world’s issues through the eyes of a fictional small-town hairstylist

Summit County resident Lola Beatlebrox has published her new novel, “Cutting for Fun & Profit,” which aims to address serious issues of the day in a fun and thought-provoking style.

Photo by Lola Beatlebrox

Lola Beatlebrox’s Citrus Salon Mystery series continues with a juicy new installment, “Cutting for Fun and Profit.”

The Summit County-based author has expanded the cozy, small-town saga that started in her novel “Petty Crimes and Head Cases,” which she published in 2019.

The main characters — hairstylist Tracy Lemon and her police officer husband Carl — are back to solve more mysteries that include an amnesiac octogenarian who served in the Korean War, an old safe filled with secrets and a credit card skimming scam.

“This story came from some plot points that were introduced in the last book,” Beatlebrox said. “So, it was fun to go back and address some of those ideas.”

Lemon, based on Beatlebrox’s real-life hairstylist, Tracy Lemon, who owns On the Fringe Salon in Heber, continues to help her husband solve crimes as she collects information from her clients.

The author initially came up with the idea of the fictional character while spending hours upon hours in the real Lemon’s styling chair.

“Who else do I talk to at length every month, about life, love, the universe, everything,” Beatlebrox said with a laugh. “Tracy the character and the real person is very empathetic. Her job, just like the police, is a serving and helping profession.”

Carl, as a law enforcement officer, cares about his community, and is working for the well-being of local residents, according to Beatlebrox.

He hopes of becoming a detective, but unfortunately those hopes were dashed to pieces after an officer-involved shooting, she said.

“This is one of the issues that we’ve been following in the news, because it’s fraught with all sorts of racial implications, accusations and protections,” Beatlebrox said. “When I try to write scenes like this, I try to put myself in those situations of how people would feel.”

Beatlebrox does have some law-enforcement insight nurtured by her friendships with Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter and her enrollment in Citizen’s Police Academy, a course offered by the Park City Police Department.

“I not only enjoyed it, but I learned a lot,” she said. “I feel so lucky that we have such wonderful professionals who are concerned about safety and health in our community.”

Adding to Carl’s troubles in the book is a big-city detective whose strong-arm law enforcement philosophy and tactics start to change the tenor of the town.

“The new detective who took Carl’s job does not believe in community policing and starts to influence the police chief,” said Beatlebrox, who has served as chair, vice chair and secretary on the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board.

“Cutting for Fun & Profit” is Summit County-based author Lola Beatlebrox’s second Citrus Salon Mystery. The whimsical series follows hairstylist Tracy Lemon and her law-enforcement officer husband as they solve small-town crimes.

Courtesy of Lola Beatlebrox

While the hurricane of unfortunate events swirls around Carl, Lemon finds ways to help him as well as help her friends and customers who have been caught up in some of the town’s drama.

“This book was written soon after I wrote the last book, and it was written while we were observing the differences between community policing and the demilitarization of the police, immigration issues and police shootings,” she said. “I wanted to give some humanity to these issues, and I tried to treat them very carefully to bring out their different aspects.”

Some of the story angles came from a group of women Beatlebrox began meeting with in 2020.

“Over the two years of the pandemic, I met with these very thoughtful women, and we talked about what’s happening in the news,” she said. “We’re not ones to stick our heads in the ground. When we do talk about those issues, we always look to facts, because we are just trying to come to grips of what’s going on and make some sense of it.”

Speaking of facts, another addition to the book’s colorful cast of characters is reporter Paddy J. Hamburger, who Beatlebrox based on two real-life Park City news reporters — KPCW’s Rick Brough and The Park Record’s Jay Hamburger.

“I think Jay and Rick are the unsung heroes in this town,” Beatlebrox said. “They report on everything we need to know day after day.”

To tighten up her book’s manuscript, Beatlebrox tapped into another thoughtful group of women: Park City Mayor Nann Worel’s monthly book club.

“They had read my first book, and when they heard I was looking for a beta group for the second manuscript, they told me they would love to read it and make comments,” she said. “They were wonderful to read it, and I made some significant changes as a result of their guidance.”

Although “Cutting for Fun and Profit” does look at serious issues of the time, Beatlebrox also wanted the book to give readers some hope.

“There’s a part of the mystery where they attend an outdoor chapel, and the pastor uses the Green Bible, and he has a psalm that shows how trouble passes as the seasons pass,” she said. “This isn’t your normal Agatha Christie whodunnit. It’s not murder in the book shop or the body on the floor of the library. It’s the read that at its most, I try to make people laugh. But at the same time, there is the thought-provoking part.”