Dar Williams overcomes life’s challenges with ‘I’ll Meet You Here’

Dar Williams will perform three nights at the Egyptian Theatre. The singer-songwriter is touring in support of "I’ll Meet You Here," her first album in six years.

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Although singer-songwriter Dar Williams recorded her new album “I’ll Meet You Here” just before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the spring of 2020, the songs are about facing and overcoming challenges.

“Many things happened during that time, like my divorce, but I urged myself not to write about it, because that didn’t seem cool,” said Williams, who will perform a three-night residency in Park City starting Thursday, April 7, at the Egyptian Theatre. “So I kind of went back to the mindset of my early 20s and it was fun to apply a much wiser perspective to those years. For example the songs ‘Time Be My Friend ’ or ‘I Never Knew’ are kinder takes on that fast-moving time.”

“I’ll Meet You Here” is Williams’ first album in six years, and she remembers when she sent off the demos to her producer, Stewart Lerman.

“Those first demos of songs you’ve never played for anybody that you send to a producer require a lot of trust on all fronts — with the producer and myself,” she said. “When you send those off, you really don’t know if they’re good enough to record.”

Still, Lerman knew what the songs needed, according to Williams, who has also made a name for herself as an author and public speaker.

“He has a really light touch, and that’s wonderful,” she said. “He’s open, but he really finds wonderful musicians like Steuart Smith from the Eagles, Doug Yowell, who is a regular in the bands for Joe Jackson and Suzanne Vega, and, of course, my trusty keyboardist Bryn Roberts, who will be with me in Park City. He’s open to bringing in people I know and he fills things out with other inventive artists.”

While Lerman was able to add things to the songs, he also eliminated some musical clutter, Williams said.

“Sometimes, like on the song ‘Magical Thinking,’ he would say, ‘Let’s empty this out a little bit and give it more of an ambient feel, and then we’ll see what you think,’” she said. “He really cared about what I thought. So add that with the friendship, great ideas and open mind, Stewart was a perfect producer for me.”

Williams also relies on her own musical know-how, which reaches back to the late 1980s, when she’s writing and recording songs. And some of that experience comes from collaborations with other singer-songwriters, notably Cry Cry Cry , a trio featuring Wiliams, Lucy Kaplansky and Richard Shindell.

“Working with them really improved my pitch,” she said. “I also filled my ears with other people’s music, which is something I don’t usually do, because I’m too busy listening to my own songs in my head.”

Speaking of other people’s songs, “Sullivan Lane,” which is on “I’ll Meet You Here” was written by Joziah Longo from the folk-rock band, Slambovian Circus of Dreams.

“I don’t have brothers, so any song with the word brother in it or a song that refers to brotherhood and sisterhood of people who are a little neuro divergent and deal with the world differently and help each other is moving to me,” Williams said about the song. “I haven’t had a serious bout of neurodivergency since I was 21, but I always have a place in my heart to celebrate how different everybody’s minds are, and celebrate our different abilities. We’ve really come a long way to help each other get through a day.”

Williams is looking forward to playing three nights at the Egyptian Theatre.

“Choosing which songs to play is an issue, because there are people who are going to come all three nights,” she said. “We will perform some of the same songs, because it’s fun to keep the flow of a show, but we have alternates and B-sides waiting in the wings. Sometimes I throw things in, because I want to play them, but they all turn out OK.”

Since having to cancel a tour due to COVID-19 concerns, Williams appreciates playing live more than ever.

And she expresses that in a chapter of her new book “How to Write a Song that Matters” that comes out in the fall.

The book title comes from Williams’ songwriting camps, “Writing a Song that Matters,” she hosts in June and August in Connecticut. (darwilliamsretreat.com ).

“The chapter is about what it’s like when you psych yourself out on stage and start imagining the audience is a bunch of cats,” she said with a laugh. “In all actuality, I think you can really find the right energy in the fact that the audience is not a bunch of cats, but human beings who have all chosen to be in this space, hoping for some kind of uplift, enlightenment or warmth. When you realize that, you can feel the audience listening and feel the charge in the room.”

Williams experienced an epiphany while she missed that charge during the pandemic-induced break.

“I had a friend go all Henry David Thoreau on us and is farming all day long, every day,” she said. “I thought maybe I should do that and examine every snowflake, flower bud and blooming flower. But when I really thought about it, I realized I couldn’t, because songwriting and performing is more than just a job for me. It’s something that I’m meant to do.”