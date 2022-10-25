‘Daymaker’ rises on Warren Miller Entertainment’s 73 film￼

Former Super G and downhill racer Marcus Caston in his element at Snowbasin Resort while filming the 73rd Warren Miller Entertainment film, “Daymaker.” The film will make its Park City premiere Saturday at The Ray Theatre.

Photo by Cam McLeod

After 10 years as a Warren Miller skier in nine films, Salt Lake native and former Super G and downhill racer Marcus Caston said the new film, “Daymaker,” glided a little differently for him.

First, Caston’s segment caught him skiing with one of his childhood heroes, Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley .

Secondly, the scenes from the film that will make its Park City premiere on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ray Theatre at the Doubletree Hotel at the Yarrow 1800 Park Ave., were caught mid-March at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville.

Thirdly, Caston and Moseley cut some lines and flipped some tricks with a young Utah skier, Tyler Blocker .

Tyler had been in a serious ski accident two years ago, and didn’t know if he would ski again…” Marcus Caston, former Super G and downhill racer

“It was cool to meet Tyler,” said Caston, who had just returned to Utah this past weekend after skiing in Switzerland and Austria. “So, we had Tyler who’s young, me who is not so young and Jonny who is not so young as me, and we each brought something different to the table.”

Blocker landed the chance to ski with Caston and Moseley after his father entered him in a contest, but the miracle was that the young skier would even be on the slopes, according to Caston.

“Tyler had been in a serious ski accident two years ago, and didn’t know if he would ski again,” he said. “But he was able to make a full recovery. And to have him show us around was really cool.”

Tyler Blocker, left and Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley cut some lines at Snowbasin Resort during their segment in Warren Miller Entertainment’s new film, “Daymaker.”

Photo by Cam McLeod

Filming at Snowbasin was a great experience for Caston.

“It’s fun to travel around the world and see new places, but it’s also fun to stay close to home,” he said. “I had skied Snowbasin a handful of times throughout my life, but not like this.”

Hitting Snowbasin’s slopes for a little more than a week in Middle Bowl Cirque, Needles Cirque and Mt. Ogden helped Caston see the runs differently.

“What looks good on camera isn’t necessarily what you would look for if you just skiing for the day, because when you’re filming, it all has to come together with good snow and good light,” he said. “So you go a little bit slower—because you’re not just getting off the lift and bombing down because you might miss something—you’re more intentional in how you’re skiing and trying to make every turn count.”

Getting to know Blocker was a highlight for Caston.

“We had a chance to go to Tyler’s house, and he has a bunch of my posters that I signed over the years up in his room,” Caston said. “That brought it home a little bit, because I had ski posters in my room growing up.”

Seeing those posters in Blocker’s room brought back memories of how Caston, as a young skier, had looked up to Moseley.

“Jonny is a hero of mine, and for years, Sports Den, a sports store in Salt Lake, had a wall-sized poster of Jonny doing a 360-mute grab during the 1998 Olympics,” Caston said. “So to think that I would have the chance to get to know him, ski with him and joke around with him means the world to me.”

Still, Caston had a hard time wrapping his head around seeing his posters displayed in Blocker’s room.

“It’s hard to really flip it and think that’s what we’re doing for Tyler,” he said. “I don’t feel like a Jonny Moseley hero, and I’m certainly not. But it’s really cool to see the posters on Tyler’s wall. I hope it meant something to him.”

Former Super G and downhill racer Marcus Caston lets gravity take the lead in the new Warren Miller Entertainment film “Daymaker.”

Photo by Cam McLeod

In addition to the Caston, Moseley and Blocker segment, “Daymaker,” Warren Miller Entertainment’s 73rd film also showcases world-class athletes such as Madison Rose , McKenna Peterson , Ryland Bell and John Falkiner , among others, as well as scenic runs in Switzerland, Greece and Canada.

Caston said after a decade, he still can’t believe he is part of the Warren Miller Entertainment family.

“To look back 10 years ago and think that I would still have opportunities to film and be part of this whole thing is amazing,” he said. “My life has been about traveling around the world, seeing places, and experiencing things through skiing that I might not otherwise have the opportunity to do. It’s really shaped who I have been. It’s crazy. I don’t know how it turned out, but I’m sure glad it did.”