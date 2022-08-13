Deer Valley announces inaugural Mountain Beer Festival

Park Record logo

Deer Valley Resort plans to end the summer with a sudsy splash.

The resort announced the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival, scheduled for Sept. 17-18. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day in the Silver LakeVillage area, and showcase beers from a keg of Utah breweries.

Scheduled breweries are:

“With such a passionate brewing culture here in Utah, we’re excited to bring such a wide variety of local beer flavors and styles to attendees at Park City’s only beer festival,” Deer Valley Beverage Director Josh Hockman said in a press release. “Brews aside, our elevated summer barbecue dishes, live entertainment, and a special Kid’s Zone will also celebrate the end of summer on the mountain.”

With such a passionate brewing culture here in Utah, we’re excited to bring such a wide variety of local beer flavors and styles to attendees…” Josh Hockman, Deer Valley beverage director

Access to the Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival will be via scenic chairlift rides on Silver Lake Express to and from the festival area, located at the base of the Sterling Express lift.

Music will be programmed by Mountain Town Music and the Kid’s Zone will feature bounce houses, face painting and other activities.

The event’s Culinary Corridor will include chef-created plates, grilled hot dogs, burgers and the classic Deer Valley turkey chili.

For information, visit deervalley.com/beerfest .