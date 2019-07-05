Deer Valley Festival’s chamber concerts will begin Wednesday

The Utah Symphony will open the chamber concert series at the 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, featuring violin prodigy Maria Ioudenitch, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Deer Valley’s Principal Conductor, Conner Gray Covington, who is also the Utah Symphony associate conductor will direct the evening.

The concert will also feature works by Debussy, Fauré, and Stravinsky, creating a varied evening of chamber music that stretches across a century of diverse musical traditions.

Covington is completing his second season. In his tenure with the Utah Symphony, he has conducted more than 150 performances – including classical, education, film, pops, and family concerts — throughout Utah.

He has served as guest conductor for symphony orchestras in Illinois, Virginia, California, Missouri and Maine.

Prior to coming to Utah, Covington was the Rita E. Hauser Conducting Fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he was mentored by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra and music director designee of the Metropolitan Opera.

It was there Covington met Ioudenitch.

Maria Ioudenitch is one of the nation’s rising young violinists. Originally from Balashov, Rusia, she began studying the violin at the age of three.

Currently a student at the Curtis Institute of Music, she has appeared in performance across the world – playing with the National Orchestra of Uzbekistan, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the Kansas City Symphony.

Ioudenitch has received first prize at the Kansas City Symphony’s Young Artists Competition and won second place at the 2012 Johansen International Competition for Young String Players in Washington.

As part of that prize, she debuted with the Prince George’s Philharmonic with a critically acclaimed rendition of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, which she will perform Wednesday.

The Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 is considered to be among the most influential concertos of the Romantic era, and first performed in Leipzig in 1845.

Accompanying the Violin Concerto are Stravinsky’s “Danses concertantes,” Fauré’s Suite from “Pelléas et Mélisande,” and Debussy’s “Suite bergamasque.”

All three provide beautiful insights into the power of a small chamber orchestra to create unforgettable stories through music.