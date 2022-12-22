Deer Valley helps ignite holiday memories

Members of the Deer Valley Resort Ski School, in multi-colored lights, perform on Wide West during a past torchlight parade. This year’s event will take place on Friday, Dec. 30.

Park Record file photo

Santa Claus is one of Deer Valley’s most famous guests, and he will make a stop at the resort on Christmas Eve day before heading off to deliver presents to good children around the world.

The jolly elf will be seen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Snow Park Lodge, then from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Lodge, said Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers.

“This is a free holiday gift we provide for our guests at this special time of year,” she said. “We are inviting everyone to bring their own cameras, so they can take pictures with Santa when they meet him. It’s fun for families to capture those memories during their time at Deer Valley.”

Kids can even give Santa their Christmas wish list, according to Summers.

I’m sure he will take that last-minute letter they couldn’t get to the post office in time…” Emily Summers, Deer Valley Resort’s senior communications manager

“I’m sure he will take that last-minute letter they couldn’t get to the post office in time to the North Pole,” she said with a laugh. “This is something many of our long-term guests enjoy as they plan their holiday skiing vacation.”

Santa Claus will be at Deer Valley on Christmas Eve morning from 9-11 a.m. at the Snow Park Lodge. He will then visit Silver Lake Lodge from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Park Record file photo

While Dec. 24 may be the last time Deer Valley guests may see Santa until next year, the holiday festivities don’t end, Summers said.

“Guests are also invited to Deer Valley’s annual torchlight parade,” she said.

The parade will begin approximately at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to Summers.

“Approximately 100 skiers will start on the Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain and they take their usual route down Wide West behind Snow Park Lodge,” she said.

The torch bearers fasten flares on their poles, creating a red glow that can be seen as they glide down the hill, Summers said.

“As an added treat, the torch bearers and synchro team will then do a nice light show down Wide West,” she said. “It takes some talented skiers to be able to do this.”

In addition to seeing the spectacle of the parade, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies on the Snow Park Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The idea to host Deer Valley Resort’s Torchlight Parade on Dec. 30 instead of Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve is a historical and practical one, Summers said.

“It just balances with all the other things going on in town,” she said. “It’s about making sure there might be something festive happening each night of the week. It seems to work out well, and we haven’t had to change it.”

While Summers’ first torchlight parade was at another resort, she saw it on her first night of skiing.

“It was magical, and it was a great way to add a festive celebration to the holidays,” she said. “If you didn’t grow up skiing or take a skiing holiday you can’t imagine what it could possibly be like.”

Tradition is at the core of both Santa’s visit and the parade, Summers said.

“It’s easy for our guests to predict that Santa will be at Deer Valley on the 24th and the torchlight parade will take place on the 30th, and that makes it easy for them to plan their holiday skiing vacation,” she said. “It’s something they can look forward to each year and incorporate into their holiday schedule.”