Deer Valley Music Festival continues with a chamber concert

The Utah Symphony is excited to perform Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5. with violinist Kathryn Eberle and conductor Conner Gray Covington at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, at. Mary's Catholic Church.

The chamber concert performance is part of the 15th annual Deer Valley Music Festival.

Tickets are $40 for general admission seating, and student tickets are available for $15. All tickets can be purchased at http://www.deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling 801-533-6683.

Kathryn Eberle is no stranger to the role of featured soloist with the Utah Symphony, where she serves as the Associate Concertmaster.

Eberle made her solo subscription series debut with the Utah Symphony in April 2014 performing Leonard Bernstein's "Serenade".

The Salt Lake Tribune described her performance as "marrying unimpeachable technical skill with a persuasive and perceptive voice."

Eberle received a master's degree from The Juilliard School and extensively served as Concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra. Her solo performances have taken her across the country and the world.

Conner Gray Covington is the Assistant Conductor of the Utah Symphony and recently extended his contract through the 2019-2020 season with a promotion to Associate Conductor.

He is an accomplished violinist and has conducted symphonies across the nation and overseas.

In 2017, Covington completed his tenure at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra.

He holds a degree in violin performance and a Master of Music in orchestral conducting, and is a recipient of the Walter Hagen Conducting Prize award.

The Violin Concerto No. 5, nicknamed "The Turkish," was written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1775 and premiered in Salzburg, Austria that year.

In this work, the soloist serves as the protagonist as she tackles the task of conveying musicality through the physical demands and virtuosity of the piece. The concerto includes a unique percussive section where the cellos and basses slap the wooden side of their bows on the strings to create an astounding rhythmic sound.

• Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's 15th season of the Deer Valley Music Festival comprises 17 performances over six weeks with performances in a variety of venues. The 15th anniversary of the festival will focus on celebrating the local community, donors, and supporters through a variety of pop-up ensemble performances at existing summer events and venues throughout the community. These pop-up community performances will feature a wide array of music styles, including bluegrass, musical theater, folk, country, and more.