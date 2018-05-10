Deer Valley Music Festival gets some Big Bad Voodoo (Daddy)

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera today announced nine-piece swing and jazz band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, will return to the 2018 Deer Valley Music Festival stage on Aug. 4, rounding out the orchestra's six-week, 17-concert music festival, which begins on June 30 and runs through Aug. 11.

Tickets for the general public start at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 11. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling 801-533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy last performed with the Utah Symphony during the 2015 Deer Valley Music Festival and have been on the music scene for 22 years, reminding the world that it is still cool to swing – big band style.

The group, whose core line-up has been in place since 1995, features a nine-piece band including drums, double bass, guitar, baritone saxophone, trumpet, clarinet and trombone.

It's unique blend of American sounds of jazz, swing and Dixieland infuse performances with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performed the halftime show for the 1999 Super Bowl, and have sold out the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Deer Valley Music Festival began under the direction of Utah Symphony Music Director Keith Lockhart and Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Anne Ewers in 2004.

Other guest artists at the 2018 Deer Valley Music Festival include Emmy and Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, folk-rock singer-songwriter Amos Lee, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Skaggs, and Grammy Award-winner Rick Springfield.

The festival has experienced growth in audience numbers increase by 80 percent. The 2017 season reported a ticket sales increase of 25 percent from the previous year.

These festival patrons continue to boost the Summit County tourist economy through activities surrounding their concert attendance.

A 2017 post-festival survey found 87 percent of respondents indicated that they had eaten at a local restaurant in conjunction with a Deer Valley Music Festival concert, 64 percent went shopping, 48 percent visited Park City's historic Main Street, and 17 percent visited the Utah Olympic Park.

The resulting economic indicators illustrate the positive impact of the festival on boosting the region's local economy as it continues to attract concertgoers from outside the area in search of the outdoor orchestral experience.

Of more than 47,000 tickets distributed during the 2017 season, 78 percent went to non-Summit County residents, the majority of whom resided in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis counties. Out-of-state visitors, primarily from California, Texas, Arizona and Florida, comprised 18 percent of the ticket buyers to the festival.

Programming and guest artists subject to change.

The Deer Valley Music Festival (DVMF) is Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's (USUO) summer home in the mountain resort town of Park City, Utah.

The 2018 festival marks the 15th season of providing chamber music, classical, and pops offerings in several venues: the Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, St. Mary's Church, and salon events in private homes in the Park City area. The goal of the Deer Valley Music Festival is to be renowned for consistently delivering a high quality and musically diverse experience in casual settings of unparalleled natural beauty.