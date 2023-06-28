Deer Valley Music Festival hosts events in the community

Pop-up Deer Valley Music Festival Art Pianos for All Concert When: 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30

Violinist Lynn Maxwell Rosen is a member of the Jupiter Trio, who will perform a free Deer Valley Music Festival community event with cellist Louis Philippe Robillard and pianist Alex Marshall, at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch. Courtesy of Utah Opera | Utah Symphony

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera ‘s Deer Valley Music Festival is more than just concerts performed at the Snow Park Amphitheater.

It also includes community events that help the musicians connect with local residents, and these happenings include free and ticketed programs that include live performances at various locations in Summit County, said Dr. Jessica Wiley, Utah Symphony’s education manager.

“”For decades Park City has been the Utah Symphony’s summer home, and these mini concerts are another way for us to connect Utah Symphony | Utah Opera with the community.”

Free events include pop-up recitals at various Art Pianos for All public piano installation locations, and instrumental petting zoos that take place before select Snow Park Amphitheater concerts.

One of the paid community events is a stop on the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s Art on the Trail hike.

“One of the most recent pop-ups was a couple of weeks ago in conjunction with the Latino Arts Festival at the Art Pianos for All piano at the Kimball Junction Transit Center,” she said. “One of our resident artists, Jasmine Rodriguez, sang some pieces.”

Her audience featured a mountain biker and people who were awaiting their next bus, Wiley said.

“It was a way for the local community to experience closer interactions with the musicians and develop more of a relationship we want to have,” she said. “These mini pop-up concerts draw out 20 to 30 people, and they run roughly 30 to 40 minutes long.”

Cellist cellist Louis Philippe Robillard is part of the Jupiter Trio, which also includes violinist Lynn Maxwell Rosen and pianist Alex Marshall. Courtesy of Utah Opera | Utah Symphony

The next community event will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at another Art Pianos for All location at the Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch, 110 N. Main St. , featuring the award-winning Jupiter Trio — violinist Lynn Maxine Rosen, cellist Louis Philippe Robillard and pianist Alex Marshall.

Rosen, a Salt Lake city Individual Artist Grant recipient, is currently celebrating her 26th year with the Utah Symphony, and she is one of the coordinators of the 2004 International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians that was held in Salt Lake City.

The violinist is also the chair of the Kol Ami Concert Series.

Robillard, who graduated with the highest honors and was awarded the Prix de Conservatoire from Montreal Conservatory, also performed as a member of the New World Symphony in Miami and the Fort Worth Symphony before joining the Utah Symphony in 2016.

Alex Marshall is the pianist for the Jupiter Trio, which also features violinist Lynn Maxwell Rosen and cellist Louis Philippe Robillard. The trio will perform Friday at the Art Pianos for All piano at the Summit County Library Kamas Valley Branch. Courtesy of Utah Opera | Utah Symphony

Marshall has shown himself to be a versatile musician and scholar having completed two bachelor degrees from the University of Utah — one in piano performance and another in biomedical engineering.

He currently performs classical, rock, jazz and musical theater styles and was commissioned by the University of Utah to compose the score and serve as music director for “Pomp and Circumstance: A New Musical.”

To select the artists for these pop-ups, Wiley reaches out to the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera artists.

“I ask if anyone is interested in performing, and I also ask if any of the musicians are part of smaller chamber groups who may be interested in performing,” she said. “Summit County already has the Art Pianos for All pianos set up at specific sites, so they let me know what those sites are. And once the musicians sign up through me, we pair them with the different locations.”

Another Art Pianos for All performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Newpark Hotel, 1476 Newpark Blvd. at Kimball Junction, Wiley said.

The artists scheduled to perform are trombonist Sam Elliot and pianist Eve Elliot, she said.

“Sam is the Utah Symphony’s associate principal trombonist, and his sister, Eve, will be in town that week, so we asked them to perform together,” Wiley said.

Sam Elliot joined the Utah Symphony in 2015 after graduating from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He has also participated in summer music festivals such as the Art of Sound Brass Institute and Southeast Trombone Symposium, and he has performed with orchestras along the west coast including San Francisco, Seattle and Juneau.

Eve Elliot is a Los Angeles-based ragtime and jazz pianist, and winner of the 2022 World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. She has also been featured at the Scott Joplin Festival and West Coast Ragtime Festival.

This year’s instrument petting zoos, which are made possible by a partnership with Summerhays Music, are scheduled before the June 27 and June 28 concerts at the Snow Park Amphitheater, Wiley said.

“Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to play the violin, cello or French horn or other instruments, can sit down with a professional who will help you get a feel of what it’s like,” she said.

These instrument petting zoos aren’t just for kids, according to Wiley.

“I always say you’re never too old to learn something new, and these zoos are fun for both kids and adults,” she said.

While the Art Pianos for All and instrument petting zoos are free to the public, Art on the Trails, which is scheduled for Aug. 23 at McLeod Creek Tail, is a paid event through the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, Wiley said.

Latinx crossover singer Jasmine Rodriguez will perform during the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s Art on the Trail hike on Aug. 23 along the McLeod Creek Trail. Courtesy of Utah Opera | Utah Symphony

“It’s a little hike that allows participants to see and hear artists create, dance, play music and read poetry,” she said.

Art on the Trails starts at 2 p.m., and seven groups of 25 will begin hiking at staggered start times, Wiley said.

“There are six or seven stops along the trail, and each will showcase a different celebration of the arts,” she said. “It’s a cool event and tickets sell out quickly.”

The Utah Symphony | Utah Opera stop is the last one on the trails, and it will feature singer Jasmine Rodriguez, who performed earlier this month at the Art Pianos for All pop-up at the Kimball Junction Transit Center, Wiley said.

Rodriguez is a Latinx crossover artist from Los Angeles, who has a bachelor’s degree of music in vocal performance from Chapman University in Orange, California, and masters degree of music in musical theater and opera performance from Arizona State University.

Information and tickets for Art on the Trails can be purchased by pcscarts.org/art-on-the-trails .

Chamber concerts at St. Mary’s

In addition to the performances at the Snow Park Amphitheater, Art Pianos for All and Art on the Trails, the Deer Valley Music Festival also schedules chamber concerts at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd.

These ticketed performances are held each Wednesday in July, starting on July 5 and ending July 26, Wiley said. (See accompanying schedule)

“You get an intimate performance in a gorgeous setting, and then there is a post-performance Q & A led by myself or one of my colleagues,” she said. “We get to have discussions with the conductor, soloists, musicians or sometimes even the composer.”

Wiley enjoys these sessions, because she likes seeing audience members personally connecting with Utah Symphony | Utah Opera musicians, and discovering classical music.

“Sometimes people think classical music fits into this tiny box, and that it may not resonate with them,” she said. “But classical music is really a wide range of colors and palettes that can be appreciated with many different types of people. So we try to offer a little something for everyone.”

