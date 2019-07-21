Deer Valley Music Festival woodwind trio will cover chamber-music eras at Susan Swartz Studios

Hot off a Deer Valley Music Festival chamber trio performance at Gallery MAR July 15, Caitlyn Valovick-Moore, Utah Symphony’s piccoloist and flutist, will head to another chamber-trio concert at the Susan Swartz Studios Monday.

The performance is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., and Valovick-Moore is looking forward to performing with her symphony cohorts, oboist Lissa Stolz and bassoonist Jennifer Rhodes.

“I love playing with them because in addition to being dear friends, they are also beautiful musicians,” Valovick-Moore said.

The three performed together during the Utah Symphony’s 2017 Great American Road Trip that set up school performances in Bluff, Springdale and Vernal, according to Valovick-Moore. The trio also performed during last year’s Deer Valley Music Festival concert at Gallery MAR, before returning to the gallery this year.

“This combination of our instruments sits together beautifully,” she said. “The flute blends with the richness of the double reeds, and gives the sound an extra shimmer.”

Valovick-Moore, who usually plays piccolo with the symphony, said she always looks forward to playing the flute with Stolz, who is usually the orchestra’s English horn player.

“It’s great to interact with her oboe,” the flutist said. “And it’s nice to have this chamber music opportunity and bring our individual voices out in ways we don’t usually get to.”

Monday’s concert will feature an array of works culled from different eras, Valovick-Moore said.

The program will include “London Trios” by Haydn and another trio from Giuseppe Cabini’s “Trios (6) for Flute, Oboe and Bassoon.”

“The ‘London Trios’ were originally written for two flutes and a cello, but work perfectly for flute, oboe and bassoon,” Valovick-Moore said.

The evening will also feature a Vivaldi concerto, a trio by Jurriaan Andriessen, which will be complemented by two modern-day works — a divertimento by Juan Orrego-Salas and excerpts from a work called “Brush Strokes,” by Alyssa Morris, a Brigham Young University graduate.

“The divertimento was written in 1956, and is such a beautiful piece,” Valovick-Moore said.

“Brush Strokes” was inspired by artists, and the trio will perform two of those works — “Monet” and “Pollock.”

“We felt those works were perfect for a concert in an art gallery,” Valovick-Moore said.

Small venues like galleries allow musicians to feel an immediate connection with an audience, she said.

“It’s not that we don’t feel a connection with an audience when we play larger spaces,” Valovick-Moore said. “It’s just playing in a gallery the audience is right there, and it’s nice to be able to see people and how they are reacting to the audience.”

She also feels performing in a gallery elevates musicians’ playing.

“To me any music and art pairs so well together, and you can’t not be inspired when you’re surrounded by beauty,” Valovick-Moore said.

Paula Fowler, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera director of education and community outreach, said the gallery concerts are a less-formal way for audiences to learn about classical music and meet members of the orchestra.

“The musicians talk about the piece, and give the audience members tips of what they can listen for, and people also get the chance to talk with the musicians afterwards,” she said.

The gallery concerts also introduce galleries to potential patrons, according to Fowler.

“We’ve looked for ways as we developed our outreach programs in the years of the Deer Valley Music Festival, and we wanted to connect with local art organizations and support their work,” she said. “A gallery wants people to visit, and this is a way to bring people in.”