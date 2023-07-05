Deer Valley recruiting imaginative cooks and guests to enroll in its Creative Academy

Deer Valley Resort will open the new Deer Valley Creative Academy. Guests will learn an array of culinary, beverage and display skills through different classes and sessions. Courtesy of Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort plans to tap into its guests’ imaginations regarding food and art at the new Deer Valley Creative Academy .

The endeavor, which opens in July, will tap into everything from cooking, tastings, pairings and even crafts, said Jacob Musyt, Deer Valley Resort vice president of Food & Beverage.

“The Creative Academy is a space we’re developing in the plaza building at the cafe at the base of the mountain near the Deer Valley ponds,” he said. “We are scheduling events, classes and experiences, which are open to everybody of all different cooking levels, from the beginning of July, and we’ll run them through the ski season.”

The resort has released the first schedule of events that lead into September, Musyt said. (See accompanying schedule).

“Some of these experiences will include a mix of how to blend your own wine or getting to know the difference in varietals in beverages to how to make chocolate truffles that pair with champagne,” he said. “We have a class that will teach you how to make Deer Valley’s carrot cake and we’ll have cookie decorating for kids. We will cook, but also build bouquets with local florists, or build seasonal items like Easter baskets. The classes are going to be all over the place, and they will cover a number of things.”

Some of the classes will feature celebrity chefs from around the country, and others will feature local professionals, according to Musyt.

“Those experiences will all be community focused for those who are coming into town for vacations and for local residents who want to make different things with the help of local purveyors,” he said.

The idea for the Deer Valley Creative Academy sprouted last year when the resort organized the Taste of Luxury program, Musyt said.

“We brought in world-renowned chefs into Deer Valley, and we did dinners, brunches and cooking classes,” he said. “All of those events instantly sold out, and there has continued to be such a high demand for these types of experiences.”

Part of the demand comes for those who are guests in Park City, according to Musyt.

“If you’re a family of four and are vacationing here, you can only go mountain biking so many days in a row,” he said with a laugh. “You want to change it up a bit, right? And we want to create some experiences for people that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Classes will also include making Deer Valley’s world-renowned carrot cake and turkey chili, Musyt said.

“We’re not super protective of our recipes, and we also sell those mixes retail,” he said. “So, we felt it would be great if we can help people create (these dishes) at their homes, whether they’re in New Jersey, Texas or anywhere. And when they do create these things at home, more than likely they will talk about Deer Valley and their time in Park City.”

While the Creative Academy will allow guests access to hands-on experiences, it will also give Deer Valley staff members a chance to interact more personably with the public, Musyt said.

“We also have a phenomenal staff that has so much passion behind what it does,” he said. “So this is going to give us the opportunity to share that with our guests.”

The Deer Valley Creative Academy aligns with the resort’s mission of creating meaningful memories, Musyt said.

“If you ask any of our staff, they will tell you that everyone is a VIP at Deer Valley,” he said. “So we want to open our doors to everyone in affordable and approachable experiences.”

Deer Valley Creative Academy schedule from July 8 through Sept. 3.

Submitted by Deer Valley

Sessions start at 3:30 p.m. and reservations are open now at deervalley.com/things-to-do/activities

• Saturday, July 8 — Exploring Sparkling Wines from around the World

Embark on an exhilarating journey with Deer Valley’s Director of Beverage Josh Hockman as he takes you on a captivating voyage inside a champagne bottle. Traverse continents and explore the enchanting flavors of France, Italy, Spain and America. Delve into the rich histories, hidden gems of grape varietals and meticulous winemaking techniques that make each sparkling wine a masterpiece. Brace yourself for an explosion of flavors and indulge in artisanal delights, savoring the finest cheeses, delectable charcuterie and mouth-watering house-made hors d’oeuvres. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable adventure through time and taste for ages 21 years and older, immersing them in a truly remarkable experience.

• Sunday, July 9 — Tacos Featuring Handmade Tortillas

Discover the art of tortilla-making with the guidance of Chef Chris Gibson in a captivating culinary experience. Engage in a hands-on adventure where you’ll learn the techniques of kneading, flipping and rolling to create your own handmade tortillas. Unleash your inner culinary enthusiast as you embark on this flavorful journey. Together, we’ll explore the secrets of crafting tortillas from scratch, immersing ourselves in a world of flavor and fun.

• Saturday, July 22 — Kids Cookie Decorating

Let your creativity take flight as Deer Valley’s esteemed Pastry Chef Jhon Noguera invites you to a fun and interactive Kids Cookie Decorating class. Embark on a delightful adventure where plain cookies will transform into edible works of art, sparking both palate and the imagination. With Chef Noguera as your mentor, you’ll unlock the secret to creating dazzling designs that are visually appealing and delicious. Be prepared to embrace a kaleidoscope of colorful icing, whimsical sprinkles and a treasure trove of delightful embellishments as you unleash your creativity and cultivate your skills in this delightful and engaging culinary experience.

• Sunday, July 23 — Pie and Beer

Join us as Deer Valley’s esteemed pastry chefs guide you through the art of making pie dough from scratch. As you begin this journey, savor the flavors of locally brewed beer that serve as a perfect complement, creating a heavenly union of tastes and experiences. Discover the closely guarded secrets to creating flaky and buttery pie crusts as you gently knead and fold the dough. This memorable and delicious adventure is exclusively for ages 21 and above.

• Saturday, July 29 — Baking 101 featuring Deer Valley’s Carrot Cake

Calling all aspiring baking virtuosos! Learn baking essentials with Deer Valley’s Pastry Chef Marley Ascencio in Baking 101, featuring Deer Valley’s legendary carrot cake. In this intimate class, you’ll learn the fundamentals of scratch baking and discover the secrets behind the delectable layers of this iconic dessert. From measuring ingredients to achieving the perfect texture, join us as we guide you step-by-step toward becoming a master of carrot cake creation and other bakery masterpieces.

• Sunday, July 30 — From Scratch Summer Salad Dressings featuring Champagne Vin

Elevate your summer salads with our From Scratch Summer Salad Dressings class, where we encourage you to explore the world of culinary creativity. Embrace the opportunity to elevate ordinary salads into extraordinary culinary delights with the help of Champagne Vin. Discover the art of crafting homemade dressings, including tangy vinaigrettes and creamy emulsions, as we guide you towards creating harmonious flavor combinations using fresh ingredients. Prepare to reimagine the way you prepare and enjoy salads, enhancing your summer dining experience.

• Saturday, Aug. 5 — Hops Education with Conor Brown from Offset Bier

Calling all beer enthusiasts and curious connoisseurs. Join us for an engaging exploration guided by Deer Valley’s esteemed Director of Beverage Josh Hockman and Park City’s talented brewer behind Offset Bier , Conor Brown. In this informative session, Brown will share the captivating story of hops, from their humble origins to the bountiful harvest. Prepare to be intrigued as you discover the distinct qualities that contribute to the exceptional flavors found in your beloved brews. Ages 21 years and above are invited to join us for this educational experience.

• Sunday, Aug. 6 — Grilling Marinades 101

Unlock the secrets of crafting the perfect marinade for your summer grilled delights in our Grilling Marinades 101 class. Step into the sunshine and join us for a delightful outdoor experience, where you’ll not only learn from the pros but also can indulge in refreshing brews that will perfectly complement your delectable creations. Savor the flavors, master the techniques and elevate your grilling game to new heights as you bask in the sun and sip on delicious concoctions. Get ready for a sun-kissed session of culinary knowledge, mouth watering aromas and unforgettable sips. This event is for ages 21 years and above.

• Saturday, Aug. 12 — Cooking 101 featuring the Deer Valley Café Chicken Salad

Put on your apron and prepare for an immersive cooking experience, featuring the renowned Deer Valley Café Chicken Salad. Join us as we take a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved Deer Valley Café and learn essential cooking techniques and discover delightful flavor combinations that will enable you to craft a homemade version of the celebrated Deer Valley Café Chicken Salad. Delight your taste buds and impress your loved ones with your newly acquired culinary skills. So don your apron, gather your utensils and embark on a flavorful adventure alongside us.

• Saturday, Aug. 19 — The Noble Grape that is, Chardonnay

Join us for an enlightening and enjoyable experience as Deer Valley’s Director of Beverage Josh Hockman takes you on a journey through the fascinating world of Chardonnay. Discover the diverse range of flavors and styles that this noble grape has to offer, as Hockman provides insights into its origins and winemaking traditions. In this comparative class, we’ll traverse the globe, exploring the renowned growing regions that have perfected the art of Chardonnay. Get ready to sip, savor and learn as Hockman shares the rich history, the distinct winemaking techniques and the unique terroir that gives Chardonnay its remarkable character. This event is for ages 21 years and above.

•Sunday, Aug. 20 — Root Vegetables and Skewers on the Grill

Calling all grill masters and flavor enthusiasts! Join us for an exciting cooking class led by Chef Chris Gibson, where we’ll explore the world of grilling with root vegetables and skewers. Discover the art of grilling these vegetables to perfection, highlighting their natural sweetness and earthy flavors. Chef Gibson will provide expert guidance and share innovative ideas for crafting healthy and flavorful dishes that will surely impress your loved ones. So get your grills ready, gather your favorite ingredients and embark on a delightful culinary adventure. Prepare to create delicious skewer creations and enhance your grilling skills along the way.

• Saturday, Aug. 26 — Oregon Wine Tasting

Prepare for a wine adventure that will transport you to the captivating realm of Oregon, led by the dynamic Deer Valley’s Director of Beverage Josh Hockman. Together we’ll uncork the rich history, indulge in the evolution of the Oregon growing regions and discover why this gem of a region has captured the hearts of wine enthusiasts worldwide. Oregon has become a sought-after destination for its exceptional pinot noir and chardonnay, and we’re thrilled to bring a taste of this magic to Deer Valley. Join us as we raise our glasses to celebrate the outstanding Oregon wines that we’re lucky enough to showcase. Get ready for a sensory exploration that will transport you to the heart of this remarkable wine region, where every sip tells a story and every swirl unveils a world of flavor. This event is for ages 21 years and above.

• Saturday, Sept. 2 — Camp Chef and Chill

Calling all backyard grill warriors and flavor enthusiasts! It’s time to unlock the secrets, ignite the flame and dive headfirst into the world of grilling like never before with Chef Peter Menteer. From mastering the art of brines, rubs and marinades to unveiling the tried-and-true techniques that will make your grilled creations the talk of the town, Chef Menteer is here to guide you every step of the way. Are you ready to conquer the coals? Whether you’re a weekend pitmaster or a seasoned aficionado, this is your golden opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of grilling mastery.

• Sunday, Sept. 3 — Cuisine of Mexico

Embark on a gastronomic adventure led by Deer Valley Chef Jhon Noguera as he transports you to the vibrant flavors of his homeland in Yucatan, Mexico. This is your opportunity to learn the authentic recipes and techniques that have been passed down through generations, infusing each dish with the soul of a rich culinary heritage. From the fiery delights of Yucatan’s savory offerings to the luscious sweetness of its desserts, you’ll experience the full spectrum of flavors that make this region a culinary treasure in this intimate experience with Chef Noguera.

For more information about the Deer Valley Creative Academy and its classes, visit deervalley.com/things-to-do/activities/creative-academy