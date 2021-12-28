Deer Valley’s annual torchlight parade returns to an in-person event this year

Members of Deer Valley Resort's Synchronized Ski Team light up their bibs and parkas while participating in the annual torchlight parade. This year's event on Dec. 30 will mark a return to an in-person celebration after the resort showcased a virtual parade last year.

Photo by Sam Watson/Courtesy of Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort’s annual torchlight parade is back for an in-person celebration this year after it was a virtual event in 2020 in response to COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s event, which is free and open to the public, will start at dusk — approximately 6 p.m. — on Thursday, Dec. 30, said Emily Summers, Deer Valley’s senior communications manager.

“(More than 100 skiers) will head down Big Stick ski run to Wide West ski run,” Summers said. “These are directly behind Snow Park Lodge.”

All participants are part of the Deer Valley staff, including the current Synchronized Ski Team, who will break out in a little routine, according to Summers.

Every winter, the team performs on Deer Valley slopes for guests, she said.

“The current Synchro team will partake in a performance on Wide West,” Summers said.

Sometimes the Synchro Team will put lights on their uniforms for these performances, according to Summers.

Guests can begin gathering at 5:30 p.m. on the Snow Park plaza, where they will be treated to complimentary hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies until 7:30 p.m., Summers said.

Deer Valley schedules its annual torchlight parade on Dec. 30 so it won’t conflict with Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, according to Summers.

Last year, the event was streamed live every hour between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Facebook page and Park City TV to encourage social distancing, so this year’s in-person event holds a special meaning for the resort, she said.

“The Torchlight Parade is a long-standing tradition and holiday celebration at Deer Valley,” she said. “We are very much looking forward to having our guests back onsite to enjoy this outdoor celebration again and share a beautiful evening on the mountain together again.”

Many of the guests have made the Deer Valley Torchlight Parade part of their own winter tradition, according to Summers.

“With guests returning year after year to spend such an important time with us, we enjoy offering festive events like the Torchlight Parade to help them create unique and lasting memories,” she said.