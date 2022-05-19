Dinner in the Gardens schedule awaiting to blossom

Registration for Summit Community Gardens’ Dinner in the Garden Series is now open. The dinners, which serves as fundraisers for the nonprofit, will feature healthy meals created by chefs from local eateries. Some evenings will be family friendly and feature activities for children.

Courtesy of Summit Community Gardens

When Summit Community Gardens opens its petals for the season this weekend, the community can bet its Dinners in the Garden series is ready to bloom.

The seeds of the dinners, which will celebrate its third season, were planted during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Executive Director Sloane Johnson.

“We used to have one huge fundraising dinner that attracted more than 400 people in the Garden, but with COVID, we had to come up with something different,” she said. “So we started hosting smaller dinners with themes that showcased different local restaurants.”

The public’s response was overwhelmingly positive, Johnson said.

“These dinners have been successful in not only raising money for the garden, but for us to provide amazing experiences for our community,” she said.

Summit Community Gardens plans to offer seven dinners this season, according to Johnson.

“We have six confirmed, with one being for our members,” she said.

The first, Persian BBQ in the Garden, which is for ages 21 and older, will be held June 9 and will feature Chop Shop Park City , Johnson said.

The evening will feature Salad Shirazi, Joojeh Kabab, Koobiden Kabob and side dishes, topped off with a Persian dessert and cucumber and rosewater martinis,” she said.

The night will feature live music by Ryan Walsh and an opportunity drawing, Johnson said.

“This will all be buffet style, and people will be able to walk around the garden and see what we do,” she said.

The next dinner, “Cena en el Jardin,” is a family-friendly event on June 23, complementing the Latino Arts Festival that will run June 20-26 in various venues in town, Johnson said.

The dinner, provided by Ramirez, will be accompanied by arts and crafts, folkloric dance, music and poetry from Latino cultures from around the world, she said.

“This will also be presented buffet style,” Johnson said. “People will get to walk around the garden and participate in different activities.”

Summit Community Gardens’ Members Dinner, which will be announced soon, features a Dutch Oven dinner with Sofia Mileti.

“Sofia has a lot of experience with camping and cooking,” Johnson said. “Her father, Otto, who used to own Mileti’s Restaurant, specialized in Dutch oven and passed those skills down to her.”

The next public Dinner in the Garden will be Aug. 4 and will feature beekeeper McKay Joice.

“McKay, who has more than 10 years of experience with bees, collects honey from around the world, and she plans to create a charcuterie board and offer these tastes of honey,” Johnson said. “She will also show us how the honey tastes differently based onhow the bees work and what they eat.”

The event will also feature Alpine Distilling , which will create the evening’s cocktails.

“There is a limited amount of tickets, so we suggest people register quickly,” Johnson said.

Families will have another chance for dinner with Family Night in the Garden on Aug.11.

Summit Community Gardens will partner with Davanzas and feature music programmed by Mountain Town Music.

“This is one of our most fun nights in the garden,” Johnson said. “It’s held at the end of our summer camps, so kids can bring their parents and show them what they did. We’ll also do some fundraising with an opportunity drawing and auction.”

Johnson said there would be two dinners in September. The first will be another dinner presented by Chop Shop Park City.

“It’s our end-of-the-summer barbecue. And while we haven’t finished all the details, it will take place when our garden is most beautiful,” she said.

The other September dinner will feature the restaurant Nosh, Johnson said.

“We will add that when we get it all set up,” she said. “I know it will be fun because we know people love Nosh.”