DJs will give nightlife lovers an All Access Weekend

DJ Scene, one of the DJs that who be at Downstairs during the All Access Weekend.

Courtesy of Skam Artist

Purveyors of Park City’s nightlife will kick off the summer by debuting an All Access Weekend .

The event, which features a collective of locally and internationally acclaimed DJs, will run June 2-3 on Main Street at The Cabin , Downstairs and Alpine Distilling’s Social Aid & Pleasure Club , and at the Pendry at Canyons Village, said Malia Denali, marketing and public relations coordinator for The Cabin. (See accompanying schedule).

“We want people who come to this event to not only stay and enjoy one DJ at one venue,” Denali said. “We want them to check out other DJs and other spots.”

DJs will work their crowds from 6-8 p.m. at The Cabin and Downstairs on both nights, while the atmosphere at the Social Aid & Pleasure Club will be more of a chillout lounge venue, Denali said.

“There will also be a VIP pool party on June 3 at Pendry,” she said.

The internationally renowned DJs are part of SKAM Artist , a DJ agency, based out of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, that book their acts all over the nation and world, said Seth Hill, owner of Downstairs.

“We started bringing SKAM artists to town from 2005 or 2006, and SKAM is one of the top agencies in open-format DJs,” he said.

Open-format DJs play everything from hip-hop, rock, dance, Top 40 and old-school, according to Hill.

“They are fun party DJs,” he said.

Miss DJ Lux is one of the local artists who will participate in the first All Access Weekend festival June 2-3 on Main Street.

Kyle Wolf Photography

SKAM also hosts the annual Summer Music Summit , a three day music, tech, influencer conference-style celebration at the Dream Hollywood Hotel and surrounding venues in Los Angeles, Denali said.

“So what we’re doing in Park City is a prelude to the summit,” she said.

Hill and The Cabin General Manager Junior Richard came up with the idea for the All Access Weekend, Denali said.

“They have been working for quite some time to get SKAM DJs up here throughout the years, and they’ve built this great working relationship,” she said. “I feel like they’ve put our heart and souls into being reliable venues for nightlife entertainment in Park City, and Junior was excited to collaborate with Downstairs. There are so many opportunities to offer if we can reach outside of our own boxes.”

While there are classical and singer-songwriter festivals that take place in Park City, All Access is a DJ-centric festival, Hill said.

“Not only does it fit a different music genre and scene,” he said. “It gives our clientele who like to bar hop in Park City the ability to drop in to all of these amazing venues and see top tier talent.”

Main Street, over the years, has become a destination for foodies and art lovers, but it features a nightlife that encourages bar hopping, Hill said.

“It’s the obvious location for people to come up and utilize more than one venue,” he said. “So when Junior approached me when he and Malia started working on this project, I was all for it, because this is something that hasn’t happened before. I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes a formula that starts to get used in more places.”

DJ June will spin some mixes Friday and Saturday during the All Access Weekend festival at The Cabin.

Courtesy of SKAM Artist

Hill, Richard and Denali have been working on finalizing the festival’s logistics for the past few months.

“All three of us collectively have more than 60 years of experience in entertainment in this town, and I think this is a cool opportunity to work together and utilize our outreach in the industry,” she said. “All of the DJs in the lineup have worked with The Cabin and Downstairs, so there is a familiarity to this.”

Sujit Kundu, who founded SKAM in 2004, curated the DJs and matched them to the venues, Hill said.

“This is an opportunity for us to put on a great event that is going to help Main Street as a whole,” he said. “All the clubs and bars on Main Street have this collective dynamic, and we usually market our own pieces. So it benefits us all when we can come together and sell the whole nightlife portion of Park City to tourists and the surrounding communities.”

Denali, Hill and Richard also saw the importance of adding local DJs to the lineup.

“We have heavy hitters such as Juggy , Miss DJ Lux , Matty Mo and others,” she said.

The All Access organizers also want festival goers to party in a responsible way, so they are encouraging attendees to take advantage of the local hotels.

“In the summertime, we have a lot of open beds, so we want to give people who travel from Provo, Salt Lake City, Logan, Layton and Ogden the opportunity to use Park City as a staycation place, whether it’s for one night, a weekend or more,” Hill said. “We also have a lot of world-class restaurants, where people can dine at before or during All Access.”

Junior Richard, event planner and general manager of The Cabin, agreed with Hill in a statement.

“The participating nightclubs, hotels and restaurants hope to promote Park City as a summer weekend nightlife getaway destination for people in the Valley and surrounding areas, not just those who come from around the world,” he said. “Park City is the perfect staycation for those wishing to get away but without the logistics of travel. We hope to bring a world class DJ scene for the weekend, without the hassles and cost of going to Las Vegas.”

DJ Cool Whip is on the roster for the inaugural All Access Weekend music festival this weekend.

Courtesy of SKAM Artist

If this weekend goes well, Denali would like to make All Access into an annual event.

“I’m excited for the possibility to roll this over and build on the staycation concept,” she said.