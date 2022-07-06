Dogs and dog lovers will have their day to Bark in the Park

Bark in the Park, an event for dogs and their owners on July 9 at Willow Creek Park, will feature an array of fun including a jumping competition, fashion show and dog-related vendors.

Dog lovers and their furry children will have their day during the first annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, July 9, at Willow Creek Park.

The free occasion, which runs from 8-11 a.m., will include friendly competitions, vendor booths, food and playtime, said the event’s co-planner Abby Hatch.

“Willow Creek park has a pond with a dock, so we’ll have a contest to see how far the dog can jump into the water, and there will be a dog fashion show,” she said. “The park also features a permanent agility course, so we’ll use that for another contest.”

Hatch, the owner and founder of Madeinparkcity.com, a website that raises awareness of locally made products, came up with the idea for Bark in the Park.

“We host a Meet-the-Makers series every other month to introduce some of the more categorized vendors in town who are making interesting products,” she said. “During these events, people can meet the entrepreneurs and purchase their wares. And it seemed appropriate to do one based on dogs, considering all the dog lovers in Park City.”

The makers of Bark in the Park will be:

Boom Dog Creations (madeinparkcity.com/store/boom-dog-creations), which offers collars and western-inspired pet clothing

Pupcycle Toys (madeinparkcity.com/store/pupcycle-toys/ ) makes dog toys out of upcycled items

Nature works (madeinparkcity.com/store/nature-works-glass-art/ ), an artist that creates pet-inspired art.

“We want to introduce them and have them tell their stories between the activities,” Hatch said.

Hatch came up with the idea for Bark in the Park a few weeks ago and reached out to Basin Recreation to see if she could rent one of their fields or parks for the event.

“It turned out they have a full-time event coordinator, and they were also planning to do a dog-related event anyway,” she said. “So we combined our efforts.”

In addition to the vendors and competitions, Bark in the Park is also a collection drive for local pet shelters, Hatch said.

“We ask people to bring gently used dog toys and clothing that we can donate,” she said. “We also ask people to bring retired climbing ropes and tennis balls to donate to Pupcycle to be upcycled into dog toys.”

Bark in the Park is set up forpeople to come and stay for the whole event or drop in and drop out anytime they want, Hatch said.

“We hope this is a success, because between us and Basin Rec, we would like to repeat this every year,” she said. “It’s a way to create ties in our community and keep our big town small.”