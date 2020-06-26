Dr. Bob Band has a musical appointment at the Boneyard
Jeffrey Howrey
What: Dr. Bob
When: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27
Where: The Boneyard, 1251 Kearns Blvd.
Web: drbobjdh.com
Park City’s longest running band, Dr. Bob, now in its 38th year of existence since its formation in a little miner’s shack on Park Avenue, remains active, thriving and determined to prosper in these challenging times.
The band, fronted by Jeffrey Howrey, will meet social-distancing guidelines as it performs at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Boneyard.
The show will feature local-music stalwart “Rock ‘n’ Roll Carl” Roehmann on bass and drummer Tony Korologos of Salt Lake City’s Gamma Rays.
The Boneyard, 1251 Kearns Blvd., is the also the back-drop in the new Dr. Bob video “Got That Going for Me” that is now on YouTube, and can be linked through drbobjdh.com.
The video, Howrey says, is a product of the pandemic. The band began filming in mid-March and released it on April 18.
“Got that Going for Me” is produced and edited by longtime Dr. Bob roadie John Gonthier, and it’s based on a concept by band co-founder and singer Betsy Conner-Pott.
The video, which features photos of Park City celebrities and musicians, is filled with scenes of fun times designed to cheer everyone up in these dark times, according to Howrey.
