Dr. Bob Band receives $1,000 Individual Artist Emergency Fund grant

From left: bassist Bets Pott, drummer Greg Friedman, harpist Dana Williams and guitarist Jeffrey Howrey perform as the Dr. Bob Band with guest Dana Williams at the Boneyard last year. Howrey recently received a $1,000 Individual Artist Emergency Fund grant on behalf of the band from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums. The grant is available to qualifying artists, musicians and others who are part of the Utah arts community during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Bob Band will use the funds on its new video for the song "Common Man."

Courtesy of Jeffrey Howrey

Christmas came early to Park City’s Dr. Bob Band.

On Dec. 1, co-founder Jeffrey Howrey received a $1,000 Individual Artist Emergency Fund grant on behalf of the band from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums.

The grant is designed to assist artists adversely affected by the pandemic.

“To be honest, this is kind of a Christmas miracle for the Dr. Bob Band, because we’ve lived on the edge of the arts world for nearly 40 years,” Howrey said with a laugh. “We’re really psyched, and we’re very appreciative the state of Utah was able to give us some help. It was really needed.”

The grant was distributed to the band by Laurel Cannon Alder, Utah Divisions of Arts and Museums grants manager.

“We have been pleased to be able to reach out and fund many artists throughout the state, including artists who we have never funded in the past,” she said. “This is important support to offer during these difficult times.”

The Dr. Bob Band will use the money on its new music video for the song “Common Man,” which will be finished in January, according to Howrey.

The video will be posted on the band’s website, drbobjdh.com, which features 65 free songs from 10 albums, he said.

“This will be the second video we’ve done during the pandemic,” Howrey said. “We did one called ‘Got That Going for Me’ in April.”

The Dr. Bob Band has been a Park City staple since 1982, after Howrey met Bets Pott, who would co-found the band, at the University of Utah in 1977.

Pott was in a folk group called the Dry Creek Trio, and Howrey’s band was called the Barney Fife Band.

The two began working together as the Utah Zoomers after Howrey moved to New York to write for Rolling Stone magazine, Howrey said.

Pott, who now lives in Oregon and returns once a year to perform with Howrey, had relocated to New York and joined Howrey as a bass player before moving back to Utah, where the band was rechristened as the Dr. Bob Band, he said.

In addition to making videos, the Dr. Bob Band has stayed as productive as it could during the COVID-19 crisis this year.

“We’ve played a few gigs at the Boneyard, and we also performed at some private parties,” Howrey said. “But we’ve also lost many gigs this year.”

Lost performances include the band’s summer shows produced by Mountain Town Music, local club gigs and concerts with the Heber City Concerts in the Park series, Howrey said.

“So we really appreciate the $1,000,” he said. “I feel like Rudolph on the day Santa finally made the discovery of his undiscovered talent.”

Howrey applied for the grant in April.

“When they sent out the calls for applications, they emphasized they were looking for artists who have been dedicated to the Utah arts scene for a long time,” Howrey said.

At that time there was a first round of grants for $500, but Dr. Bob Band didn’t receive one.

“After that, I kind of wrote the whole thing off and forgot about it,” Howrey said.

Last month, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums reached out to Howrey and told him it had another round of grants available and asked if he would be interested in applying again.

“I did and we got the money, which is twice the amount of the last grants,” he said. “We’re psyched, because we are committed to the Utah rock ‘n’ roll scene, and we hope we can play again after this pandemic passes. In the meantime, this grant really does help us.”