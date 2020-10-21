Dressed Design dolls up a new Main Street retail location

Dressed Design owner Beth Ann Shepherd stands on the drawer stairway of the quadruple bunk beds in her new retail showroom at 692 Main St. Shepherd opened the Main Street space earlier this month. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Dressed Design has expanded its brand.

The interior staging company that started outfitting luxury homes with custom furnishings for real estate agents four years ago has opened a new “life at home” showroom at 692 Main St., and owner Beth Ann Shepherd calls it a lifestyle gallery.

“We aren’t trying to be a fine art gallery,” she said. “That’s been covered, and I so respect all the galleries on Main Street.”

Likewise, Shepherd’s new space isn’t just a furniture store.

“We have those as well in Park City, and they aren’t what we’re interested in,” she said. “We’re trying to provide an experience, something that is lively and exciting.”

Shepherd still runs the staging side of her business.

“A lot of our employees will help people decorate their homes with furniture and items,” she said.

Dressed Design’s retail experience, however, includes full living room sets, an array of board games from Scrabble to Monopoly that range from $40 to $1,100, as well as other custom made pillows, vintage guitars, fine art and live plants.

The 3,500-square-foot retail space also features a graffiti wall stacked with custom books, custom neon signs and a “hall of mirrors,” Shepherd said.

“It’s like Alice in Wonderland going down a rabbit hole,” she said with a laugh.

Dressed Design’s offices originally opened in 2016 in the Gateway Center on Heber Avenue, after the Los Angeles-based company was hired to furnish residences at The Montage Deer Valley.

“We weren’t retail, and we hadn’t done any retail,” Shepherd said. “In fact, the office at the Gateway wasn’t conducive to retail anyway.”

Shepherd’s thoughts regarding retail began to change during the 2019 Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

“I saw there was some space available and I contacted the building’s ownership group and asked if we could use it and set up some art for three days during the festival,” she said.

After she was approved, Shepherd and her staff set up shop.

“Like we do everything, it was over the top,” she said with a laugh. “It was like a set design. We had a living room, a lounge and all of this incredible art.”

The set up proved popular.

“A ton of people walked in off the street, and there was a great turnout with some great energy,” Shepherd said. “After that, I began to see what the value of having a retail space on Main Street could be.”

After the festival, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County temporarily opened BrandPC, a store that featured products made by local, creative entrepreneurs.

“I liked what they were doing, because I’m always interested in what our creatives are doing,” Shepherd said. “I reached out and asked if we could go in as well, but as it worked out, the Arts Council was moving.”

Just as Shepherd started planning what she wanted to spotlight in the space, the novel coronavirus hit Park City.

“It seemed like the stars aligned, except for timing,” she said with a laugh. “But the COVID lockdown allowed us to think about what we could get in and how we could doll this baby up.”

Shepherd remembers writing lists and drawing set-ups on napkins and paper towels between two-hour Scrabble and Monopoly sessions each night.

“We even came up with a new card game called Gin Dummy, for those who don’t know how to play Gin Rummy,” she said. “If we would have launched this all before the pandemic, we would have had an entirely different shopping and buying experience.”

Dressed Design officially opened two weekends ago, and Shepherd made one of her first sales while she and her staff were moving a $16,000 Italian foosball table down Main Street.

“We were moving it by hand due to some parking issues,” she said. “So, I’m walking backward like an air traffic controller without the glowing flashlights, and this guy who had just moved to Park City from Dallas came up and asked what we were moving.”

Shepherd explained the foosball table was her floor model, and the impromptu client talked her into selling it to him right on the street.

“Since then, we’ve had so many buyers who are coming to Park City from Dallas, Houston, Miami and all areas of California,” Shepherd said. “A couple of days ago, I met a lovely young woman who moved here from Brooklyn. And she said she loved the art we have.”

These reactions are just what Shepherd wanted.

“Our goal was to make a space where people feel excited,” she said. “I want to see happy smiling faces. I believe we’re transporting people to a happier place. If they walk out with something or walk out with an idea or dream of something, we have done our job.”

This past week, Dressed Design set up a Halloween display on its patio.

“We made it scary and fun,” Shepherd said. “We have zombies crawling up the wall and strobe lights on Jason. So if anyone comes by at night, they will see an amazing display. It’s a menagerie of visual treats.”