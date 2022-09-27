Drive-in series still offering screenings at the twilight of the season

Screenings will take place Sept. 30 during the Twilight Drive-in at Utah Olympic Park series. Note, the films are all not rated.

For information and tickets about the Twilight Drive-In at Utah Olympic Park series screenings, visit parkcityfilm.org .

Whit Hassett’s documentary short, “I Am Salmon,” which will screen on Sept. 30 at Utah Olympic Park, connects humanity with salmon and the sea through poetry and Gyotaku, or fish-rubbing art by longtime environmentalist Duncan Berry.

Summer may be over, but Park City Film ’s Twilight Drive-in at Utah Olympic Park series is holding on for one last hurrah, said Executive Director Katharine Wang.

The screenings are Friday, Sept. 30, with Mountainfilm on Tour , she said.

“We are excited to bring back the tour to Park City, and this will be our second year doing it,” Wang said. “It’s a series of 10 short films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival that takes place in Telluride over Memorial Day weekend, and the films focus on celebrating social justice, activism, adventure, culture, environment and the ‘indomitable spirit,’ as they call it.”

While the films are exciting and engaging, they also have some meat to them, according to Wang. (See films and descriptions in accompanying list)

“They curate a couple of different series for the tour, and we selected the Big Green World playlist, because of its ties to the environment and conservation — such strong themes and an ethos here in our community,” she said. “We felt this collection of films in particular, celebrates the wild places, the animals that inhabit the world, and also the people who are stewards of the environment. Those who are really trying to create change.”

The screenings include Darcy Hennessey’s 15-minute documentary, “The Ocean Solution,” which is about ocean farming and seaweed, to more philosophical films such as John Davies’ nine-minute offering, “Stories of You and I,” featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce, Wang said.

“This film really is more of a meditation piece about the earth and environmental justice,” she said.

Then there’s Jake Cohn, Charlie Cohn and George Knowles’ three-minute ride, “Powder Snow in Hokkaido,” Wang said.

“That is about powder skiing in Japan, and this community can relate to that type of experience,” she said. “So, you can see the collection is a mix of thought-provoking and inspirational (films) and (films about) the joy and celebration of the natural world around us.”

One ticket covers the films, and tickets are by carload, Wang said.

“One ticket covers both films, since it’s a double-feature,” she said. “Again, these films are a celebration of the sport.”

“Powder Snow Hokkaido,” a three-minute short by Jake Cohn, Charlie Cohn and George Knowles, is in the Mountainfilm on Tour collection that Park City Film will screen on Sept. 30.

“Anywhere from Here,” which will screen at the drive-in on Oct. 8, goes all out, Wang said.

“The story is about the freedom you feel while skiing, and where skiing can take you, as seen through the eyes of an up-and-coming freeskier,” she said.

Athletes appearing in the film include Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder, Emily Childs, Logan Pehota, Caite Zeliff, Lucas Wachs, Mathea Olin, Craig Murray, Lucy Sackbauer, Mark Abma, Sam Cohen, Dennis Ranalter, Hunter Hess and Birk Irving.

The film also features 12-year-old phenom Walker Woodring.

“Anywhere from Here” was shot on location in Alaska, British Columbia, Austria, Colorado and Oregon, and Wang is happy to bring a Matchstick Productions film back to Park City.

“We’ve been showing their films for decades now, and we’ve had some great responses to ski films at the drive-ins,” she said. “So we thought that would be a fun thing to bring to close out the season.”

Oct. 8 isn’t the only time Park City Film will screen “Anywhere from Here,” Wang said.

The film returns with weekend screenings from Oct. 28-30 at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, she said.

“We’ll have a bunch of swag, athletes and poster signings at the Santy screenings,” Wang said. “We’ll also have beer and wine for sale.”

The drive-in screenings wouldn’t have been possible without Park City Film’s partnerships with Dragonfli Media , which provides and sets up the outdoor screens, and the Utah Olympic Park , that serves as the venue for the screenings, according to Wang.

“Drive-ins in particular are such heavy lifts, because there are so many moving parts,” she said. “Dragonfli Media has been a great partner, because they bring in all the technology and operation experts. And the UOP is such a beautiful location to host the drive-ins. It provides a great space to engage our film-loving community in a different way so it can come together and celebrate film.”

Wang would also like to thank additional sponsors — Julie Hopkins of Keller Williams Real Estate and Made in Park City .

Speaking of partnerships, Park City Film is also working with some local restaurants for the “Dinner and a Movie” program, Wang said.

“The program is running now with the support of the Summit County Restaurant Tax and Park City Chamber Bureau,” she said. “If you patronize one of our partner restaurants and spend $50 or more, you get a free ticket to a drive-in. Or you can get two free tickets to the films we show at the Santy Auditorium.”

The information for “Dinner and a Movie” can be found at parkcityfilm.org/twilight-drive-in-promotion .