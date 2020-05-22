EATS asks What the Fork? as it moves fundraiser to digital platform

EATS Park City’s What the Fork? digital fundraiser will help its food insecurity programs and continue its mission to teach healthy eating habits to the community.

What: EATS Park City What the Fork? When: 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 Web: eatsparkcity.org/fork-in-the-road Restaurants, chefs and menus for EATS’ What the Fork? Fundraiser • Hearth and Hill, chef Jordan Harvey Lemon and miso marinated flank steak Potato cheddar pierogies and roasted vegetables Quinoa with nettle pistou Make-at-home chocolate chip skillet cookies with dulce de leche sauce • High West, chef Michael Showers Ora king salmon, preserved lemon and sesame Fresh gnocchi with charred asparagus and wild mushroom Rhubarb and strawberry crisp, with brown butter streusel and bourbon whipped cream • Savoury Kitchen, chef Joseph Saladyga Lemon herb roasted chicken, lemon-thyme brine Creamy polenta, braised greens, corn, roasted shallots, parmesan Apple fennel Salad, wintergreens, dried cherries, sherry vinaigrette • Tupelo, chef Matt Harris Chef’s southern barbecue pulled pork Southern-style baked beans with bacon Cheddar hominy grits and slaw Jalapeno cornbread muffins Garden salad Surprise dessert • Twisted Fern, chef Adam Ross Moroccan spiced salmon Citrus beets and fennel Buckwheat pilaf Cucumber tomato salad, olive and tarragon Vinaigrette Chocolate-dipped orange shortbread cookies

EATS Park City has come to a Fork in the Road.

The nonprofit that promotes nutritious eating in the greater Park City area had to modify this year’s Fork in the Road fundraiser due to coronavirus guidelines. Instead of canceling it altogether, EATS digitized the event and rechristened it “What the Fork?,” said executive director Meaghan Miller Gitlin.

What the Fork? will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, and can be accessed by visiting eatsparkcity.org, she said.

The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction, which opens on Monday, May 25, and live music by The Proper Way, Miller Gitlin said.

The only difference is that attendees will enjoy everything from the comforts of their own homes, she said.

Those who wish to participate can start by ordering a ticket for a set dinner from the following restaurants: Twisted Fern, Tupelo, Hearth and Hill, Savoury Kitchen and High West, according to Miller Gitlin. (See dinner options in the accompanying box).

Ticket sales for the dinners end Saturday at midnight to give restaurants time to order the right amount of food and ingredients from their suppliers, she said.

The meals will then be available for pickup on May 30, Miller Gitlin said.

“EATS and our restaurant partners will contact those who placed orders and set a pick-up time,” she said. “Although no set-dinner orders will be accepted after Saturday, if people want to support one of these restaurant partners on May 30, they can do so by purchasing something from their standard menus, and still join us with the live stream.”

A majority of the ticket price will allow EATS to purchase items for its programs that help families facing food insecurity, MIller Gitlin said.

One of those programs is the backpack meals EATS prepares with the Christian Center of Park City.

The program started in the Park City School District where children from food-insecure families would take backpacks of food home so they had food for the weekend.

“We expanded the program from 350 children through the school district to roughly 800 children throughout the greater Park City area,” she said. “So any family receiving food-pantry assistance who has a child, regardless of age, can get extra meals for the kids.”

What the Fork? participants will be able to help some of these families directly by sponsoring them, Miller Gitlin said.

“The sponsorships will give these families a chance to enjoy a meal during the fundraiser,” she said. “We have a list of families who are experiencing food insecurity, and when one of them is sponsored, they can participate in the event themselves.”

Food insecurity is an issue in the Wasatch Back, according to Miller Gitlin.

In 2019, Utahns Against Hunger, an anti-hunger nonprofit, released a study that showing that more than 1,300 children in Summit County face food insecurity, she said.

“That was released before COVID-19,” Miller Gitlin said. “COVID has since exacerbated the gap of families who have struggled with our health and food system, and EATS sees this as a huge problem. So being able to bring our community together, albeit separately and safely, to discuss access to quality nutritious foods and the affect the food has on individual health is a huge deal.”