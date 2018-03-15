EATS comes across its fourth Fork in the Road fundraiser

Tickets for EATS Park City’s annual Fork in the Road fundraiser are available now by visiting this website . The event will be held on April 21 at Park City Mountain’s Legacy Lodge.

EATS Park City, a nonprofit that teaches Park City School District students the value of eating healthy foods, has not only added tasty and nutritious items to the school lunch menu;it provides students with hands-on cooking classes and gardening.

To fund these programs, EATS, an acronym for Eat Awesome Things in School, hosts Fork in the Road, its annual fundraiser.

This year's event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Park City Mountain's Legacy Lodge. Tickets are $125 each.

The event will feature an array of activities, including a dinner prepared by Park City Mountain's Executive Chef Alex Maimburg and an opportunity drawing, said Jenae Ridge, EATS Park City executive director.

"The menu is amazing," Ridge said. "We'll have a raw bar with oysters and vegetables. And we'll have cooked food as well, and a fresh seafood bar and desserts."

The night will also include Alpine Distillery whiskey and Vida Tequila tastings.

"They will offer some of their unique spirits throughout the night," Ridge said.

The opportunity drawing's grand prize is a wine-tasting trip to Sonoma County for eight people that is valued at $15,000.

"Winners will stay for three days and nights, courtesy of Utopian Luxury Vacation Homes, and they will enjoy tastings at six different wineries, a lunch and two, in-home cooking classes taught by an Element Chef Services," Ridge said.

Opportunity drawing tickets are $50 each, and can be purchased by vising eatsparkcity.org/event/fork-in-the-road-2.

"People don't have to be present to win the drawing," Ridge said.

The night will also include a silent auction.

"Auction items are more experiences than items," Ridge said.

Those experiences include private cooking classes and a firetruck tour for children's' birthdays provided by the Park City Fire District.

"We are also offering a bunch of restaurant gift cards as well," Ridge said.

The money raised through the ticket sales will benefit the various EATS Park City programs, including in-school taste tests and cooking classes.

"The taste tests help the students choose which foods they would like on the school lunch menus," Ridge said. "We also make sure our recipes are run by nutritionists and dietitians, and we have to make sure we are doing them the right way."

The Park City School District added five lunch items in January, she said.

Other initiatives EATS is looking to fund include gardens and greenhouses at local schools and the expansion of its spring and summer camp programs.

The items, which were green-lighted and crafted by R.J. Owen, the school district's director of child nutrition, are tomato soup, a turkey pesto melt, scalloped potatoes, a new French toast bake and homemade cornbread.

"R.J. has been great and super passionate about this, which is great," Ridge said.

Another EATS Park City program is the school garden, spearheaded by Lynsey Gammon, owner of Mountain Song Farms.

"She sells her vegetables and herbs to local community and Park City restaurants, and works with Summit Community Gardens," Ridge said. "She has been getting more teachers involved and establishing structures for the school gardens."

There are two types of gardens — tower and outdoor — available for the schools.

Tower gardens, which are enclosed in a standing, indoor vessel, can be found at Ecker Hill Middle School, Jeremy Ranch Elementary, Parley's Park Elementary and Park City High School, and the outdoor gardens so far are at Ecker Hill Middle School, McPolin Elementary and Trailside Elementary. Ridge said.

"There is interest for an outdoor garden at Jeremy Ranch Elementary and Treasure Mountain Junior High," she said. "And Parley's Park Elementary has been approved for a greenhouse."

EATS Park City is also expanding its spring break and summer camps.

"We want to focus on cooking that will include different elements we can't do in the schools," Ridge said. "The dishes the kids will make will be a little more in depth and exciting."

The spring camps are still being developed, but the summer camps will be held in partnership with the Swaner EcoCenter.

"These camps are open to anyone, not just kids in school," Ridge said.