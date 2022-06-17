EATS founders take flight with new venture — Pantala Mediterranean Fusion

EATS Park City founders Susan Odell and Ann Bloomquist have started a sumptuous new venture with Anndell Specialty Foods. Their first product is Pantala Mediterranean Fusion spread. The women will introduce the spread to the public during an open house on Saturday at Mountain Town Olive Oil.

Ann Bloomquist and Susan Odell, the founders of EATS Park City , a nonprofit on a mission to promote healthy eating in Summit County, have served up a sumptuous for-profit product called Pantala Mediterranean Fusion.

The spread is available at the Market at Park City , Mountain Town Olive Oil and Copper Moose Farm Stand .

It can be used as a topping for meats and poultry or on hors d’oeuvres, baguettes and crackers, said Odell.

“This is a topping that takes simple meals like grilled chicken or fish to the next level,” she said.

Bloomquist and Odell will showcase Pantala at an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Mountain Town Olive Oil, 613 Main St.

The two will talk about the uses, ingredients and origins of the spread, reaching back to 2021, Bloomquist said.

“Last July we got together and went on a hike, and we were both at a place in our lives where we were looking to do something important again,” she said.

While Odell, who has an extensive food background, including training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, wanted to continue using her culinary expertise, Bloomquist had been entertaining friends and family members with a spread she had created that included roasted red peppers, fire-roasted and sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

“Every time I would serve it to friends, they would tell me I should jar it,” Bloomquist said. “So I introduced that concept to Susan, and she ran with it and refined the recipe.”

Part of refining the recipe was to make it shelf-stable and come up with a veganversion that doesn’t include feta cheese, Odell said.

Anndell's Pantala Mediterranean Fusion spread was created by Ann Bloomquist. Ingredients include roasted red peppers, fire-roasted and sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts and kalamata olives. The spread comes in vegan and non-vegan options.

“It also had to taste good and look good, especially since it would be in a jar,” she said. “We also needed to find out what we would use it for, and how we could convey that to people.”

To get ideas, Bloomquist and Odell attended the Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show in New York last year and learned how to take a product to market, package and name it.

Pantala has a double meaning, Bloomquist said.

“If you break it down, Pan means global, and Tella means story,” she said. “So we’re telling our global story through food, which is fitting because both Susan and I have traveled extensively internationally and have discovered food from all over the world. And we wanted to bring those flavors to people in an easy way.”

Pantala is also a species of dragonfly that circumnavigates the world. Dragonflies hold different and special meanings to both Odell and Bloomquist, whose families love boating.

“Not more than two years after we first met, Susan and her husband were out boat shopping and called to tell us they were going to put an offer on a boat,” Bloomquist said. “Come to find out it was one of our former boats that we had built, and they named it Dragonfly.”

The idea to name the boat Dragonfly came from Odell’s reading of the insect’s lore while in Hawaii.

“I read about how it lives in the moment, how it adapts to change easily and lives life to the fullest,” she said.

Bloomquist’s dragonfly connection is more cosmic and spiritual.

“My mom passed away suddenly six years ago, and since then she’s come to me through dragonflies ever since,” she said. “So the dragonfly has been a spirit animal for me. And when Susan told me her dragonfly story, we knew our logo had to have the dragonfly in it.”

Since Bloomquist and Odell had already gone the nonprofit route with EATS, they decided to use Pantala as the catalyst for their for-profit venture, Anndell Specialty Foods, LLC.

“Since our foray into the nonprofit community with EATS back in 2012 has been very successful, we thought about doing a for-profit company and use some of the profits to help other nonprofits and businesses,” said Bloomquist, who, along with Odell, have business backgrounds.

Those nonprofits will include EATS and other women-owned and operated organizations, Odell said.

“We want to empower women who want to start their own business,” she said. “There are a lot of microgrant programs out there that support women-owned businesses. We felt this would be a great way to give back to the community.”