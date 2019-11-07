EATS, Recycle Utah and Summit Community Gardens ready for Live PC Give PC

Three local organizations with an emphasis on sustainability will make their presence known during Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC, the annual town-wide day of fundraising, on Friday.

The nonprofits — EATS Park City, Recycle Utah and Summit Community Garden — are ready to raise awareness and cash for their expansive programs.

EATS Park City

EATS Park City, which is an acronym for Eat Awesome Things at School will send representatives to Hugo Coffee, 1794 Olympic Pkwy., from 7-11:30 a.m., and will also have volunteers making a scene from 7:30-10 a.m. at Whole Foods, 6598 N Landmark Dr., said Meaghan Miller Gitlin, executive director.

“People will know it’s us because we will mostly likely be dressed up in our fruits and vegetable costumes,” she said.

In addition to those morning stops, volunteers will host some pop-up stations at various restaurants to take selfies with the owners, chefs and staff, and gather donations throughout the day, she said.

Those stations will be announced through EATS Park City’s Instagram account, @eatsparkcity.

“At each place, we’ll have our mobile devices activated so people can donate right then and there,” Miller Gitlin said.

EATS Park City’s fundraising goal is $30,000.

“It’s the most we’ve ever shot, but EATS’ programs are growing, and we need more funding to continue our support in creating a healthier community,” she said.

Some of those programs include Curious Cooks, Snacks in Backpacks and community gardens, according to Miller Gitlin.

Curious Cooks teaches students how to cook nutritious foods.

“It’s entertaining and engaging, but also teaches these kids practical life skills,” she said. “At some of the events we hold, we find these kids are better chefs than some of the adults.”

The Snacks in Backpacks program is a partnership with the Christian Center of Park City that sends backpacks filled with healthy food home with students whose families may not be able to afford them, Miller Gitlin said.

The program serves all four Park City elementary schools and Ecker Hill Middle School, as well as Ibapah Elementary School in Ibapah, on the Goshute Reservation, she said.

“We’ve done five disbursements of backpacks to more than 300 kids,” Miller Gitlin said. “The backpacks are our way of giving them a little hand up.”

Food insecurity affects all areas of life for those who experience it, she said.

“It messes with your health and mental ability to focus on what you’re learning at school or to focus on a part-time job,” Miller Gitlin said. “Younger kids also don’t have the means or way to go to a grocery store, and rely on mom and dad. Sometimes mom and dad can’t get to the store because they are working two or more jobs to make ends meet.”

EATS Park City’s community gardens program has expanded into eight local schools and Lucky Ones Coffee at the Park City Library, Miller Gitlin said.

These gardens help students and employees learn how to garden, about the healthy foods they are growing and become aware of environmental sustainability, she said.

For information about EATS Park City, visit eatsparkcity.org.

Recycle Utah

Recycle Utah volunteers will wave their signs on the corner of Kearns Blvd. and Woodbine Way in the morning, said Executive Director Carolyn Wawra and spokesperson Eric Moldenhauer.

“We want to get people to come into the center,” Moldenhauer said. “We’ll also have volunteers here in the parking lot holding signs and raising awareness of who we are.”

Raising awareness about Recycle Utah is important because some members in the community don’t know the organization is a nonprofit, Wawra said.

Raising awareness and money is, of course, the ultimate goal, because the recycling market is a little tricky right now, because China has stopped accepting all paper products including cereal boxes and newspaper, she said.

China started the ban, known as “National Sword” in September, citing concerns about the environment, and it will not take any recyclable materials from the U.S. or other countries unless the materials are contaminant free, according to news reports.

“That has affected recycling in the United States, and Recycle Utah is actually paying to get most materials people drop off recycled right now,” Wawra said. “We’re feeling the pain of what China has done and since we currently have to pay to recycle some of the items we collect, the funds we raise in Live PC will help with that.”

Recycle Utah’s Live PC Give PC fundraising goal is $50,000, and the money will not only help the nonprofit recycle all paper, cardboard, plastic and glass it takes in, it will help it host its hazardous waste collection and dumpster days, Wawra said.

Every day an average of 400 cars stop by the center to drop off recyclables something, Moldenhauer said.

“It shows they believe in what we do, and we want to spread the word more into other parts of Summit County to help them live sustainable lives,” he said.

Funds raised will also go toward Recycle Utah’s educational programs, Moldenhauer said.

“We reach more than 5,000 students in grades K-5 in Summit and Wasatch counties every year, and teach them the Three Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle,” he said. “We teach what can go into the bin, and what can be picked up curbside and what has to be brought to the center.”

The kids take the information home and, in turn, parents start recycling more, according to Moldenhauer.

“A lot of kids are receptive to what we’re teaching, and I think it’s important to have these programs, because it’s good for our community and our future as well,” he said.

There are also education programs, such as Green Drinks, for adults, Wawra said.

“Green Drinks is held every other month, and that’s a networking event that addresses sustainable topics,” she said.

The next is Nov. 12, at Park City Storage and will focus on water, according to Wawra. The speaker will be Mike Leurs, director of the Snyderville Basin Reclamation District.

“We’ll also discuss green cleaning, and talk about how things that go down your drain affect the water supply,” Wawra said.

Although the global recycling community is struggling, Wawra is optimistic for the future.

“I think five years into the future we will be dealing with what we do with our waste more responsibly,” she said.

For information about Recycle Utah, visit recycleutah.org.

Summit Community Garden

Like EATS Park City and Recycle Utah, Summit Community Garden is keen to be seen on Friday, said garden director Colie Belieu.

Volunteers will wave signs and take donations from 8-10 a.m. at Park City Nursery, 4459 N. S.R. 224.

“We’ll have a tent set up with a donation station,” she said. “We’ll serve coffee and hot cocoa from our local sponsor Hugo Coffee Roaster, and we’ll also set up some fun children’s activities and encourage people to visit the nursery, which is one of our great community partners.”

In addition, Summit Community Garden has partnered with other businesses and organizations like Park City Hospital, the National Ability Center and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to set up their own gardens.

In the afternoon, the Live PC Give PC festivities will move to Summit Community Garden, located at 4056 Shadow Mountain Dr., from 2-4 p.m.

“Since the Winter Sports School is our neighbor, we’re going to have some of their students with us waving signs on the corner of Old Ranch Road and S.R. 224,” Belieu said.”Then we’ll encourage people to come into the garden for some tours.”

Belieu is excited for the tours that will showcase the garden’s expansion.

“We now have 44 additional community garden plots, a perennial pollinator-friendly garden by the beehives that include three heirloom apple trees, a fruit-tree garden that features five apple-tree cultivars,” she said. “We also have a hops garden that lines the north fence.”

From there, Summit Community Garden will host other pop-up donation stations throughout the day, and will announce those on the website and through their social media, Belieu said.

Summit Community Garden raised close to $3,500 during last year’s Live PC Give PC event, and Belieu hopes to double that this year.

The money raised during Live PC Give PC will help with Summit Community Garden programs that include summer camps for kids and educational programs for adults, according to Belieu.

“Education is a pivotal part of our mission, and while we’re expanding on our children’s summer camps for more hands-on experiences for middle school and high school students, we are also finding professionals and specialists to give the best quality adult classes as we can,” she said.

For information about Summit Community Garden, visit summitcommunitygardens.org.