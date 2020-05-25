EATS serves up a new dish that focuses on adult nutrition

EATS Park City



EATS Park City is changing its habits.

The local nonprofit that provides students opportunities to develop healthy habits through access to fresh healthy foods and after-school cooking classes, is expanding its reach to adults, said executive director Meaghan MIller Gitlin.

Instead of EATS being an acronym for Eat Awesome “Things at School,” it now means “Eat Awesome ThingS,” and are mixing adults into its offerings, she said.

Miller Gitlin and her board have tossed around the idea of shifting the organization’s focus for nearly a year.

“We spent the entire summer and fall last year examining what we look like, who are the new people that we are looping in, and why we are going down this path,” she said. “We did a community survey and it wasn’t the first time we heard that adults also wanted some cooking classes.”

The new paradigm still fits EATS’ mission to foster a “healthier generation,” according to Miller Gitlin.

“We don’t say ‘healthier next generation,’” she said. “We say ‘healthier generation,’ and realistically there is no reason not to create a healthier generation today. There is no reason to leave out our community members who don’t have children.”

EATS, with its new focus, planned to initiate a handful of community programs before the coronavirus caused the nation to shut down, Miller Gitlin said.

“COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the programming, but we are still looking at holding family classes — for both children and adults so they can cook as a family — in conjunction with the Christian Center of Park City,” she said. “We also held a pilot for an adult class series that we call a ‘date-night’ class, which is like a cooking social.”

While those programs are currently on hold until the quarantine has passed, EATS has reached out to community chefs to see if they would be interested in participating in adult-centric classes in the future, Miller Gitlin said.

“These classes will be sessions where adults can focus on different skill sets — preparing meat-based protein dishes or plant-based protein options,” she said. “We don’t want to leave any diet lifestyles out. We want people to be more connected with their foods, develop skills to make those foods and to overall be a more nourished and healthier community.”

While EATS begins moving forward with new initiatives, the organization will not leave the children behind, Miller Gitlin said.

“We will continue programming at the Park City School District,” she said. “We have plans for other curriculum-based programming that we hope to start up during the next school year.”

For information, visit eatsparkcity.org.