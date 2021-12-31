Economist Heather McGhee will discuss racism and its effects during Park City appearance

Economist Heather McGhee will kick off the Park City Institute's new year with a presentation on Jan. 8. Her appearance is part of the institute's Equity Initiative.

Photo by Andreas Burgess/Courtesy of Park City Institute

Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides knew he wanted to bring in economist Heather McGhee to speak in Park City after reading her New York Times bestselling nonfiction book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How Can We Prosper Together.”

The book, which was published in February, examines the idea that racism doesn’t just affect minorities, but also affects how non-minorities act, speak to others and make decisions, he said.

“That was compelling to me,” Ioannides said. “Even though Heather’s roots tend to be progressive, her book is anything but, and it really speaks to most people, regardless of their political background.”

Park City will get a chance to hear from McGhee at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Ioannides said McGhee will talk about her book and her research that shows how racism is the root of financial woes in the country, rising student debt and the crumbling public infrastructure.

“She did a lot of research about race and how it touches people’s lives,” he said. “She then took that research across the country and found stories and examples of those who experienced some of the cases that were in her research.”

McGhee’s address is part of the Park City Institute’s Equity Initiative, which brings in presenters whose ideas spotlight social equity, Ioannides said.

“When I became Park City Institute’s executive director, the board we put together and many of our supporters were adamant that we continue to present thought-provoking speakers,” he said. “In order to separate these presentations with everything else we’re doing, we came up with the idea of the Equity Initiative. And it’s something that I have enjoyed.”

The Equity Initiative is cross disciplinary and does not just apply to speakers, Ioannides said.

“It’s also about bringing the Dance Theatre of Harlem to town, which we will do in May,” he said. “The company came about during the Civil Rights movement in the late 1960s, and we are going to present a student outreach in the school district with the dancers in a master class.”

Park City Institute also tries to keep its Equity Initiative presentations politically balanced, Ioannides said.

“I’m proud of what we’re doing, because we’ve been able to present many sides and not get hyperpartisan,” he said. “I think this is something we will continue to do to show that we care about these issues.”

The Equity Initiative is one way Park City Institute is able to carry out its mission to educate, entertain and illuminate, Ioannides said.

“Heather McGhee’s presentation is definitely part of the illuminate part,” he said.

McGhee is the first presentation in 2022, and the Park City Institute is taking precautions to help keep attendees safe during the rise of the omicron variant, according to Ioannides.

“We’re only selling half the seats in the theater so there is plenty of room to spread out,” he said. “We are also requiring masks within the theater, and all of our staff and volunteers and presenters are fully vaccinated.”