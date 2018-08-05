Edgar Winter will unleash ‘Frankenstein’ in Park City

The Edgar Winter Band will perform at 8 p.m. on from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, at the Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Thursday tickets range from $39 to $65. Friday and Saturday tickets range from $43 to $70. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.parkcityshows.com .

Classic rock radio pioneer Edgar Winter can't wait to play in Park City.

"We're ready to rock for you all out there," Winter, the rock and blues multi-instrumentalist, said. "I want to thank our fans for their support all these years, and when I get to Park City, I hope they will be ready to rock and roll with us."

Winter will play three nights — Aug. 9-11 at the Egyptian Theatre — and the music, he promised, will showcase his 50-year career.

The songs will include his first hit, "Tobacco Road," the traditional blues song that he popularized with his brother Johnny Winter, who passed away four years ago.

One of the reasons I play is because of the excitement of creating something on stage..."Edgar Winter,rock and blues pioneer

The band will also play the Winter's hits "Freeride" and his trademark instrumental "Frankenstein," culled from the 1972 album "They Only Come Out at Night."

"We'll also do some songs from our last CD, 'Rebel Road,'" Winter said. "So it's a fun show."

Winter said his current band — longtime guitarist Doug Rappoport, bassist Koko Powell and drummer Jason Carpenter — take the songs to a new level of musicality.

"These guys all inspire me, and we like to stretch the songs out and jam," Winter said. "We do try not to be too over-indulgent when we do that stuff."

Still, a little instrumental showcasing is in Winter's blood.

"I love jazz music, and improvisation is something that I enjoy, even though we call it jamming in rock music," he said. "One of the reasons I play is because of the excitement of creating something on stage. When I play, it takes me out of myself and makes me feel like I'm a part of something larger. And for that moment everything disappears."

Winter knows his fans feel the same way when they see his band live or hear his songs on the radio.

"The song will transport you back to the time and situation you first heard the it," he said. "You forget your cares, troubles and everyday experience. When we share that type of moment on stage with the audience, it's really an exhilarating and beautiful feeling."

That emotional rush is why Winter has remained true to himself through music for half a century.

"I was never tempted by stardom in any respect, while my brother Johnny was really ambitious from as back as far as I remember," he said. "Johnny read all the music magazines and watched 'American Bandstand,' and he became Johnny 'Cool' Winter in the shades."

Winter, on the other hand, became known as the "weird kid who played different instruments," he said.

"I've always played a wide variety of music, and that keeps everything fresh," he said. "I mean, if you get tired of one instrument, pick up another and start from square one."

Winter's introduction to the professional music business started when Johnny asked him to play on a couple of his own albums — "Johnny Winter" and "Second Winter."

"Johnny's manager introduced me to Clive Davis, who was the head of Columbia Records at that time," Winter said. "Clive offered me a record deal, and I never anticipated that. If it weren't for Johnny, I wouldn't be where I am today."

A few months ago, Winter decided to honor his brother with a tribute album that he is currently recording for Quatro Valley Records, helmed by Bruce Quatro.

"Over the past four years, I've had a lot of requests to do a tribute album for Johnny, but most of the record companies who asked me to do a tribute saw the album as a commercial outing," Winter said. "Everyone was concerned about what guests I could get to play on the album and who would produce the album. So it really felt like they were trying to exploit the situation."

Bruce Quatro's approach to the album was different, according to Winter.

"He loves music, and his vision was to revive that music-loving spirit Johnny had," Winter said.

Quatro's enthusiasm inspired Winter to call a few friends — Eagles and James Gang guitarist Joe Walsh, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and blues guitarists Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa.

"They all told me they wanted to work on the project with me," Winter said.

The album, which will be released next year, is Edgar Winter's tribute to his brother. It's a send-up of someone he considers a hero.

"Johnny is my all-time musical hero," he said. "I don't know how much more music I have in me, but this is something I can still do and want to do."