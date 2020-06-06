Egyptian Theatre opens up to Broadway Faces performances for Pharaoh Club members after weeks of COVID-19 quarantine

Broadway Faces, featuring singer-songwriter Robyn Cage, left, and Egyptian Theatre manager Randy Barton, right, are performing a sting of cabaret concerts for Pharaoh Club members at the Egyptian Theatre. The intimate concerts, which feature an array of showtunes, standards and originals, are performed in a social-distance setting Mondays through Thursdays.

Park Record file photo

What: Broadway Faces with Randy Barton and Robyn Cage When: 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday Where: Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Cost: Free for Pharaoh Club members Web: parkcityshows.com

Broadway Faces has opened a summer run at the Egyptian Theatre.

The concerts, featuring standards, musical theater hits and more, are performed Mondays through Thursdays by theater manager Randy Barton and local singer-songwriter Robyn Cage. These intimate concerts are free for the theater’s Pharaoh Club members, and are steps in preparation to fully opening the theater to the public, according to Barton.

“This is a way to keep our stage occupied for a few months,” he said. “While it’s wonderful to be on my own stage, I would rather present world-class musicals, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy winners. But we have to do something to keep our Pharaoh members involved while saving our theater.”

The Pharaoh Club is a social group up of couples and individuals that support the theatre, Barton said.

It feels really good to get out there and sing for people, even in the midst of this craziness…” Robyn Cage, singer-songwriter

Memberships, which start at $750 per couple and are tax-deductible, are good for one year, and people can choose their level of support and benefits, Barton said.

The money raised through memberships are used for theater maintenance and upkeep as well as staff salaries. Registration is available at parkcityshows.com.

Once someone becomes a Pharaoh Club member, they can sign up to attend a Broadway Faces performance, Barton said.

“We ask that they only attend one night to allow more Pharaoh Club members the chance to come see the show,” he said.

To adhere to COVID-19 protocols set by the Summit County Health Department and the CDC, attendees will have no contact with others, including Egyptian Theatre staff, Barton said.

“They can just go straight to their seats, since there are no concessions,” he said. “We provide a swag bag that is filled with goodies, including drinks they can order when they register for the concert. And since these concerts are private performances, people can bring their own beverages as well.”

The theater, which usually seats 357 people, is limited to 44 audience members due to the protocol, according to Barton.

“We do allow for some staff and Robyn and me, which brings the total of people in the building to 50,” he said. “So we’re operating at 10 to 12 percent of our capacity.”

Concertgoers can select from a handful of outside aisle seats that are spaced every three rows, as well as two cabaret tables in the front of the stage and the balconies, according to Barton.

“People are spaced 15 feet apart, which is more than the required six-feet distance,” he said.

Cage and Barton, who also perform behind a Plexiglass shield during these shows, worked together for the past month on a setlist, according to Cage.

“A lot of them are my own personal favorites,” she said. “They are the crowd pleasers and ones I love to sing.”

Selections are culled from musicals such as “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and “Hamilton,” said Cage, who has a degree in musical theater from Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

“We also perform Stephen Sondheim’s ‘I Remember’ from ‘Evening Primrose,’ which is deep in the musical-theater canon,” she said.

In addition to the show tunes, Barton will perform some classic Frank Sinatra standards including “One for My Baby” and “New York, New York,” while Cage will add some of her originals into the mix.

“Coincidentally, I’ve been writing my own musical,” she said. “I finished writing all the songs, and I do perform one of those during the show.”

The performances are more than just two people singing with an electric piano, Cage said.

“We have props, some jokes and costume changes,” she said. “It feels like a real cabaret show with a lot of variety.”

Cage, personally, enjoys performing musical theater songs.

“It’s fun to get back to my roots,” she said. “These are songs that are enjoyable to sing, because the songs are more challenging. They have more range, and I feel like I can act and dig into some of the characters when I sing these songs.”

Cage and Barton debuted their Broadway Faces performance four years ago at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Hotel Park City, Barton said.

“That was more like a piano bar performance, where we took requests, which is way different than what we are doing today,” he said. “The one we put on at the Egyptian Theatre is a polished 75-minute show, with some video and backdrops to go along with the songs.”

Barton is happy to work with Cage again.

“Robyn is an amazing talent, and her musical theater background comes out,” he said. “I think that will surprise some people, who have usually seen her in a pop-music setting.”

Cage is grateful to Barton for the opportunity to perform live music after months of quarantine.

“Performing is my favorite thing to do in the whole world, and it’s also my livelihood,” she said. “For a while there, it was looking like it would be a very long time until I would be able to perform again. So, it feels really good to get out there and sing for people, even in the midst of this craziness.”