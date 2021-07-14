Egyptian Theatre season’s floodgates open with ‘Follies’

"Park City Follies" will get back to the Egyptian Theatre stage with live and in-person performances starting Aug. 27.

“Park City Follies” is finally ready to hit the Egyptian Theatre stage after the coronavirus pandemic rescheduled the annual, locally-produced musical farce three times since the spring of 2020.

The show will open on Aug. 27 for a nine-day run, and Theater Manager Randy Barton said the tickets for the original show dates will be honored.

“Everyone who already has their tickets have been notified that they can use their tickets on the rescheduled corresponding dates and seats, but we also told them we would understand if they have to make changes,” Barton said.

In addition, the theater has made it clear to those who bought tickets back in 2020 that they have the option to exchange their tickets for a gift card or get cash back, he said.

“However, we live in such a wonderful community, and most people told us they are really happy to keep the tickets until the ‘Follies’’ new performance dates,” he said.

“Right now, we do have some new tickets on sale, but there aren’t a lot, because we’re waiting for those who have already bought tickets to see if they need to exchange them for dates that will work for them,” Barton said.

Another way for people to get “Follies” tickets is to join the Egyptian Theatre’s Pharaoh Club, the social group that supports the theater, according to Barton.

“We hold a whole bunch of ‘Follies’ tickets for our Pharaohs, because one of the perks of being a Pharaoh Club member is the opportunity to attend these great shows after the tickets to the general public have sold out,” he said. “Pharaohs always get the best seats in the house — up front or in the center rows — and we have a lot of those seats available.”

John Mayall is on the Egyptian Theatre's live-music roster. The blues icon will perform Oct. 14-17.

Since the Egyptian Theatre is a small, nonprofit organization, Pharaoh memberships pay for about half the costs of presenting concerts, plays and other events throughout the year, Barton said. And that helps keep the ticket prices affordable for the general public.

“Our yearly budget is $4 million a year, and ticket sales alone amount for only one-third of what it takes to run the theater,” he said.

For every $35 ticket made available to the public, Pharaoh members fees cover the other $70, and the rest of the support comes from other donations, grants and taxes, and “The Park City Follies” fits into the plan, because it is the Egyptian Theatre’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Barton said.





In addition to the “Follies,” the Egyptian Theatre has solidified a majority of its schedule through Aug. 2022, and tickets for those performances are also on sale. (See accompanying schedule).

“We booked our shows in reverse, meaning we started booking shows for next summer, and then scheduled the other shows closer and closer to our opening date,” Barton said.

Barton can hardly contain his excitement with the schedule intact and “Park City Follies” in the wings, after closing the theater’s doors on Aug. 16, after postponing shows since March 2020.

“It’s going to be astounding to open again,” he said. “Our mission is to enhance lives through the performing arts, and as much as we’re looking forward to opening our stage, our patrons are looking forward to it even as much, if not more so, of being back in this beautiful theatre. We’ve survived, so now it’s time to thrive.”