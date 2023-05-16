Egyptian Theatre’s videographer finds a place in ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’￼

Ziegfeld Theater Company’s ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ When: May 19-28

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Cost: $23-$35

Phone: 855-745-SHOW

Web: parkcityshows.com

Ziegfeld Theater Company will open its run of the Tony Award-musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on Friday, May 19, at the Egyptian Theatre.

Photo by Cory Waite

Jake Larrabee is the Egyptian Theatre ‘s videographer, video technician and house photographer.

This season, he’s also an actor thanks to the Ziegfeld Theater Company ‘s production of Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman’s Tony Award -winning musical farce, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” that opens Friday.

The production is based on Roy Horniman’s 1907 novel “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal,” in which the main character is the heir to an earldom, but has to secretly kill everyone who is in line before him in order to become an earl.

In “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” Larrabee plays the D’Ysquith family, a role that is the combination of 10 different characters, nine of which appear on stage.

I hadn’t done any in-front-of-the-curtain stage works in almost 15 years, but I decided to try out for my dream role and got lucky.” Jake Larrabee, videographer, photographer and actor

Those characters include Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith, Eighth Earl of Highhurst; Lord Henry D’Ysquith, his heir; Lord Asquith D’Ysquith Sr.; Asquith D’Ysquith Jr.; the Reverend Lord Ezekial D’Ysquith; Major Lord Bartholomew D’Ysquith; Lady Salome D’Ysquith Pumphrey; Lady Hyacinth D’Ysquith, and Chauncey D’Ysquith, the family’s black sheep.

“One of the great gags in the show is when the audience sees that these characters are played by the same person,” Larrabee said. “That’s what we play off of.”

After being cast in the role(s), Larrabee was thrown into all aspects of fast-paced costume and character changes.

“Halfway through the first act, I’ve already portrayed four or five different characters, so the costume changes backstage are lightning fast,” he said. “I think the shortest change is 16 seconds.”

Making each character his own after seeing other people’s interpretations is one of Larrabee’s enjoyable challenges.

“I look at what other people have done, and I try to build on that while taking little pieces from other types of British comedies,” he said. “One of my biggest inspirations referred back to an old Rowan Atkinson BBC TV show called ‘Black Adder.'”

Even though Larrabee is playing all of these different characters, he found it easy to get into the roles, because of the costume changes.

“I found as one costume is removed I would kind of take off that character as well,” he said. “In those few precious seconds, I would take the opportunity to mentally slip into the next character while putting on the next costume.”

Jake Larrabee is the Egyptian Theatre’s videographer, video technician and house photographer, plays the whole D’Ysquith family, a role that is the combination of 10 different characters, nine of which appear on stage, in the Ziegfeld Theater Company’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

Photo by Cory Waite

Performing in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is a dream come true for Larrabee.

“Years ago I saw the musical when it was traveling with its original Broadway company, and I followed it around the country,” he said. “It is absolutely my favorite show.”

Larrabee loves the musical’s writing and humor.

“Not a lot of comedies these days have the ability to put me in absolute stitches,” he said. “It’s the type of Edwardian comedy that is very British and yet American at the same time. And the first time I saw it was at the Pioneer Theater in Salt Lake City, I remember laughing so hard that I was embarrassed because of how loud I was.”

The Egyptian Theatre has been partnering with the Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden over the years to bring productions to Park City, and when Larrabee saw one of the plays on the schedule was “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” he knew he had to audition.

“I hadn’t done any in-front-of-the-curtain stage works in almost 15 years, but I decided to try out for my dream role and got lucky,” he said.

One of Larrabee’s favorite musical numbers he sings is “Better with a Man,” that comes in the first act.

“It’s the one number I do that gets one of the biggest sets of laughs,” he said. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek with innuendo and avante-garde jokes.”

Larrabee has other favorite numbers that he doesn’t perform..

“Those are any of the ensemble numbers that start off the acts,” he said. “Our ensemble is just world-class.”

Larrabee credits Ziegfeld Theater owner and director Caleb Parry for the quality of the company’s productions and cast decisions.

“One of the things Caleb did to help me with the process of acting all of these roles was allowing me to play and have fun with whatever direction he gave,” he said. “I love the choices he makes and the reasons why he makes them. We saw what worked and what didn’t. In the end, the stuff that did work is what makes these scenes side-splittingly funny.”

Larrabee was first introduced to the Ziegfeld Theater Company more than a decade ago, when he saw a production of “The Producers,” but he hadn’t seen another Ziegfeld production until he started working at the Egyptian Theatre two years ago.

“I was reintroduced to the company, and these people that I admired from the production so many years ago were also reintroduced to my life,” he said.

Larrabee’s interest in theater stems from his upbringing in the film industry.

“I’ve always been an artistic kid,” he said. “I grew up in Florida and worked with Disney for a long time.”

When Larrabee moved to Utah, he decided to switch gears and work in the live theater..

“I still do film and such for theater, so I’m able to take the best of both worlds and make it work,” he said. “It’s been the best experience working for the Egyptian Theatre.”