Elohim graces New Year’s Eve at O.P. Rockwell

Photo by Shayla Lee

Electropop artist Elohim will get things bouncing when she graces the stage and ushers in 2023 during a New Year’s Eve concert at O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall .

“I’m super excited to visit Park City,” said the Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and singer-songwriter. “It’s funny, because some of my friends from out here had randomly booked a trip to Park City forever ago, and just found out that I was going to be there.”

Performing for friends and family got Elohim on the road to becoming a musician.

“I was five years old and interested in playing piano,” she said. “My dad worked at a guitar store teaching guitar lessons, and they happened to be giving one of their old pianos away. It was an old wooden upright, and he bought it for $100 and got it home.”

That really shifted my whole perspective on the world and the community surrounding mental health, and inspired me to keep telling my story…” Elohim, electropop musician

Elohim still has the piano.

“It has a bunch of chipped keys and it’s pretty tiny, but that was what I learned how to play piano,” she said. “I spent so much of my childhood just sitting at the piano. And that’s what inspired me to keep making music.”

Elohim’s entry into electropop was inspired by the Seattle-based indie-pop project, The Postal Service , a few years ago.

“It was the first time I heard electronic sounds that had beautiful melodies and lyrics that had a story you could sing along to,” she said. “A lot of dance music doesn’t have lyrics, and while I love instrumental music, the Postal Service was such an interesting sound to me.”

Shortly after hearing the Postal Service, Elohim discovered Animal Collective , an experimental pop band from Baltimore.

“They were a little harder to understand lyrically, but their melodies and sounds are incredible,” she said.

Then someone in Elohim’s family introduced her to the English rock band Radiohead .

“That’s when my mind kind of exploded,” she said.

To help with her new musical obsession, Elohim obtained a laptop with the GarageBand program.

“I would record stuff — random sounds and sample stuff — and started creating my own songs,” she said. “That’s when I realized that making electronic music was what I wanted to do. But being a singer and loving beautiful melodies, I wanted to also make interesting music. So I added tangible melodies and conceptual lyrics.”

Elohim’s inspiration to write songs comes from combinations of something she sees, hears or thinks about.

“I have a song called ‘F— Your Money’ that came to me while I was driving on a street that I had grown up on,” she said.

Elohim’s family had very little money when she was a child, she said.

“Anyway, I remember driving by that house and thinking, ‘I got love. F— your money,’” she said with a laugh. “When I got home, I wrote the melody while taking a shower, and then I went into the studio later that day and recorded the song.”

Sometimes songs come as Elohim puts together random sounds on her computer.

“I will go into the studio with nothing in my mind, and just create to see what comes to me,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll just take time to just create sounds without putting the pressure of having to make a song. I’ll make folders of sound, so I have this arsenal of stuff that I can go to. The cool thing about music is once you start writing, it will go somewhere different than you ever expected.”

One of the unexpected turns Elohim has experienced in her musical career is becoming an advocate for mental health.

“The second song I ever released is called ‘Xanax,’ and that song was the first I wrote about my genuine struggles with anxiety, panic and dissociation,” she said. “At the time, five years ago, (those things) weren’t talked about as much, and I was at the beginning of my mental health journey.”

Elohim had just started therapy when the song was released in 2015.

“I was uncovering all sorts of things that she thought was super weird about myself that I thought nobody else went through,” she said. “But once I released the song, the response and messages I got back from people who heard the song were so amazing. That really shifted my whole perspective on the world and the community surrounding mental health, and inspired me to keep telling my story and to keep evolving and learning.”

Four years later Elohim released an extended play, “Braindead,” and a portion of the proceeds benefited various mental health initiatives.

“Journey to the Center of My Mind Vol. 4” is the latest EP from electropop artist Elohim. Elohim will perform a New Year’s Eve concert Dec. 31 at O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall.

Courtesy of Shayla Lee

That became the catalyst for her “Journey to the Center of Myself” EP series, which is currently at Volume 4.

“I feel it’s important to write songs about these struggles, because it’s not super easy for people to talk about,” she said. “I’m an open book. I will talk about this all day and get down to every single detail, because I think if you’re going to talk about things like this, they need to be talked about in a very real way.”

Elohim also feels a keen responsibility to use her platform as a musician to do something good for the world.

“Doing good comes in many shapes and sizes,” she said. “Sometimes good can be just putting out a song that makes someone feel happy, because you never know who the music is going to reach.”

Releasing songs is just part of being a musician and singer, Elohim said.

The other part is performing live, which took her a while to master.

“It’s funny to see videos and photos from my first shows,” she said. “I was so scared up there that I would barely move.”

After performing hundreds of shows, something clicked with Elohim at the end of 2018.

“I had done Coachella and all these other festivals, and I started to realize that being on stage is where I can let out all my demons, share some love and be as weird as I want,” she said. “The stage became a safe place in a way.”

But life had other plans for Elohim because just when she was starting to feel good about her performances, the pandemic hit.

“I found myself at home for a year and a half straight,” she said with a laugh. “So getting back to performing shows felt like I was at the beginning again, and that has been a bit of a struggle this year. But I’m working through it.”

The biggest thing that has helped Elohim get back into the swing of things is her fans.

“I’ve had so many wonderful experiences where someone will say ‘You’re the reason I told my parents that I suffer from mental health issues’ or ‘You’re the reason why I was able to start therapy,” she said. “That never ceases to amaze me, and it makes me feel like I have a purpose. As artists we put out music to get streams, followers and record and ticket sales, but you also want to feel like you’re accomplishing something. And for me it’s the moments I overcome my own fears and find myself able to help somebody else.”