Enneagram webinar will shed light on the personality types

Mary Wright, a certified enneagram coach at the Christian Center of Park City, will host an enneagram webinar on Thursday, Nov. 19. An enneagram is a system that identifies and breaks down personality types, and Wright will use it to show how people’s strong traits can also become their weaknesses.

What: Understanding Overindulgence Through the Lens of the Enneagram When: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 Where: Online Cost: $20 Registration: bit.ly/3eKjzIt Web: ccofpc.org

Personality traits can become annoying, especially when they dictate or interfere with how people relate to themselves, and Mary Wright wants to help people come to terms with and relax some of their idiosyncratic tendencies.

Wright, a certified enneagram coach at the Christian Center of Park City, will host a webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Registration is $20, and can be completed by visiting ccofpc.org. Scholarships are available for those who aren’t able to afford the session.

Wright, who holds a master’s degree in counseling from Montclair State University in New Jersey, will use the enneagram to discuss different personality types during the presentation.

An enneagram is a system that identifies and breaks down personality types, according to Wright.

“An enneagram is first and foremost a psychological and spiritual tool for growth,” Wright said. “It’s not a test, but a personality typing system that highlights how each of us, very differently, interacts and experiences the world.”

The webinar will focus on different patterns of thinking, feeling and behaving connected to nine different types, she said.

Those types are as follows:

• Reformer or idealist

• Giver or the helper

• Performer or achiever

• Individualist

• Investigator or observer

• Loyal skeptic

• Enthusiast

• Protector or challenger

• Peacemaker or mediator

Each of these types have positive attributes, or gifts, but the overuse of these gifts can lead to negative perceptions of oneself or of others, Wright said.

“The reformer or idealists have a strong need to do the right thing, speak truth and walk the walk,” she said. “Integrity is a big deal, but if they over indulge in those gifts, they default into critical perfectionism.”

Givers and helpers are deeply caring and compassionate people, and generosity is something that comes easy to them, according to Wright.

“The problem comes when they end up focusing on what everyone else needs and don’t nurture themselves,” she said.

The performer or achievers have an “amazing” ability to manifest their goals, and value hard work and productivity, Wright said.

“The problems start when they get so entrenched in the need to be successful,” she said. “They begin to find it’s hard to connect with who they are apart from their role.”

While the individualist thrives on being unique and having a special identity that separates them from the crowd, they can get overly attached to those feelings, Wright said.

“The investigators face a different challenge,” she said. “They are precise and objective thinkers, but have a hard time connecting with other people because they are so connected to their intellect,” she said.

While the loyal skeptic’s gift allows them to see below the surface for ulterior motives, their strength causes them a lot of anxiety, because they can’t turn that alertness off, according to Wright.

Likewise the enthusiasts are all about freedom, joy and positivity, and can be fun to be around, but they are in danger of compulsively needing or demanding that everything be reframed in the positive, Wright said.

“They can’t do pain, because it’s a fearful place for them to be,” she said.

The protectors and challengers are those who are larger than life, the bold people of action, Wright said.

“Because they are so bold, sometimes come off as being forceful to the rest of us,” she said. “And we misunderstand that as them needing to be controlling.”

The last type, the peacemakers, embody diplomacy and can see all sides of a situation, Wright said.

“Unity is a big theme for them, but when that need gets exaggerated, they try to put themselves into positions where they won’t allow their boats to be rocked,” she said. “They get to the point where they will tune out, or numb out.”

By using the enneagram, Wright will show the beauty of each type, and shine a light on their weaknesses.

“Sometimes the enneagram illuminates things like a torch, which can be a little harsh,” she said with a laugh. “But the light can give people a way to see what they can do to relax some of those tendencies.”

Wright was introduced to the enneagram during her 20 years of counseling addicts and their families in a 12 step-oriented intensive outpatient recovery environment in New Jersey.

“My daughter introduced me to the enneagram, which she learned about at her college, and I was astounded by how much I had missed for someone who spent a lot of energy trying to be self-aware,” she said. “I’ve been on the path of self-awareness for most of my adult life, after growing up in a dysfunctional home. So, for me, the enneagram was transformational. It was an awakening.”