Extremely famous athlete visits Park City
Stephen Curry, NBA Golden State Warriors point guard, took a timeout from the court to appear at the Sundance premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated. According to award-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, the film “offers a glimpse into Curry’s personal life as he juggles the demands of his professional career to fulfill a promise he made to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would get his college degree.”
This is Nicks’ second Sundance Film Festival offering. Homeroom premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’
City Hall this year introduced a package of alterations to the traffic flow in Old Town in an effort to reduce the impacts of the festival crowds on Old Town and better manage the crush of vehicles. There were widespread complaints, though, about the alterations and concern they may have contributed to the backups.
