Extremely famous athlete visits Park City

Steph Curry appears at the Eccles Theatre in Park City Monday night for the premiere of the documentary “Steph Curry: Underrated.” | David Jackson/Park Record

Stephen Curry, NBA Golden State Warriors point guard, took a timeout from the court to appear at the Sundance premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated. According to award-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, the film “offers a glimpse into Curry’s personal life as he juggles the demands of his professional career to fulfill a promise he made to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would get his college degree.”

This is Nicks’ second Sundance Film Festival offering. Homeroom premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.