Families can find their summertime adventures on Park City-area trails

The Running-A-Muk trail at Kimball Junction consists of two short routes that provide enclosed terrain for hikers and their pets. Access to this trail is free.

Park Record file photo

Known for its world-class winter activities, Park City offers ample opportunities to explore the outdoors during summer months as well.

In particular, Park City’s extensive trail system allows people of all ages to escape into nature, and the close proximity of trails makes it easy to hike multiple different paths the same day. Ian Hartley, executive assistant of the Mountain Trails Foundation, said the area around Deer Valley is particularly great for family hiking trips.

Deer Valley is filled with trails that are appropriate for families and children.

Park Record file photo

“The nice thing about those trails,” he commented, “is that the parking is plentiful [and] amenities are close by.”

While getting to some of Deer Valley’s upper trails require a paid lift ticket, many trails at the resort’s base are free of charge and publicly accessible.

In her 2017 book “A Walker’s Guide to Park City,” Dr. Beverly Hurwitz, a retired physician who practiced in Park City, lists the Deer Valley Duck Ponds as an exceptional family-friendly area ideal for bird watching and spotting wildlife.

She describes the area as “a maze of footpaths meandering arounds ponds and residences in a park like setting.”

Hurwitz adds that there are several different routes, each creating a loop between 1 and 1.5 miles long, and almost every route allows dogs. The trails’ surfaces switch between pavement, wooden bridges and dirt or gravel paths, and they have very little incline.

A second Deer Valley hike Hurwitz recommends is the Deer Crest trail, which winds across ski slopes and through adjacent neighborhoods. The hike begins by taking the St. Regis funicular up to the main hotel, which is a fun, free ride for families with young children.

“The funicular is a great way to spice up a family hike!” Hartley said.

He added that loops around the St. Regis are seldom used and are “great multi use singletrack trail options I would recommend for families.”

From the hotel, it is a 1.8-mile trip across pavement and dirt trails. Hurwitz classifies the difficulty level as easy, noting that the funicular ride eliminates a majority of the uphill walking. The trail provides spectacular views of the Jordanelle Reservoir along with glimpses of what popular skiing trails look like in summer.

Hartley added that, as a bonus, the St. Regis has a geocache scavenger hunt that is “tough but fun for a family activity.”

For a longer, more difficult trek around Deer Valley, Hurwitz recommends the Lower and Upper Deer Valley trail, which takes hikers on a 4.8 mile loop through the resort’s lower residences.

“This is a somewhat challenging walk,” Hurwitz writes, continuing that the trail passes through “opulent residences with outrageous views in the Deer Valley suburbs.”

Although the trail is more difficult due to long periods of uphill climbing, Hurwitz notes that the inclines are mild.

“It is the natural beauty of this neighborhood that is most enviable,” she concludes.

Another ideal area for day trips is the Utah Olympic Park. In addition to its paid activities, the area surrounding UOP has many free, family-friendly trails that allow kids to fulfill their outdoor passions.

In her 2018 book “Park City Hiking Guide,” Hurwitz recommends the Run-A-Muk trails for families looking to get outside with their dogs.

Run-A-Muk consists of “two short routes in Kimball Junction that provide enclosed terrain for unleashed dogs or dog lovers,” she writes. The two routes are 1.3 and 1.8 miles long, and there are no steep inclines.

A second Utah Olympic Park trail Hurwitz recommends is RTS, a winding path beginning directly across from Run-A-Muk.

This trail stretches up towards the UOP, taking hikers through numerous aspen forests. There are both long and short routes which are 3.6 and 2.3 miles, respectively. The path is an easy dirt trail with very mild inclines.

For more adventurous hikers, the Olympic Park Loop provides a greater challenge, but also a greater reward.

Hurwitz writes that hikers can either “meander around or take part in the multiple, unique activities and adventures in the Utah Olympic Park.”

Beginning at the Utah Olympic Park’s Nordic Plaza, the loop is 2.6 miles long with 480 feet of elevation gain. Though the trail is slightly more difficult, the dirt path has switchbacks to aid the climb.

Hikers climb around the UOP’s major attractions, making their way to the Mountain Challenge, a free, ninja obstacle course, best for preteens ages 12 and up. The ninja course gives kids a fun way to try out their climbing, balancing and monkey bar skills and provides a nice break from the hike itself.

Regardless of where hikers decide to go, Hartley reminds people to keep watch of the weather.

“Weather is important from a safety standpoint,” he said. “People should have appropriate clothing, water (lots!) and food.”

Hartley added that monitoring soil conditions is equally important.

“Soil conditions are important for the sustainability and quality of the trails. Deep ruts and footprints in soft and wet soil lead to erosion and degradation of our beloved trails. We promote, “soft ground, turn around” to protect the trails and the quality of experience.”