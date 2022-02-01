Fatherhood has expanded Brett Dennen’s songwriting inspirations

Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen’s new album “See the World” was inspired by becoming a new father and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Dennen will perform a three-night residency starting Friday at the Egyptian Theatre.

Courtesy of Mick Management

Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen’s album “See the World,” which was released last summer, was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, politics and becoming a father.

“A lot of the album has to do with experiencing life, being present and making choices about where you put your energy and what you think is valuable,” said Dennen, who will perform from Feb. 4-6 at the Egyptian Theatre. “It’s also about trying to stay and cater your life towards those things and those directions.”

Becoming a father added to Dennen’s bag of inspirations.

“The world still seems as big to me as it always has, but my concept of time has changed a lot,” he said. “(As a parent) you spend so much of your day taking care of somebody else and living for somebody else. And they grow so fast, so time becomes a lot more precious.”

The video for the album’s title track took Dennen’s ideas one step further and was shot from the viewpoint of his toddler son.

“When we were thinking about making the video, we wanted it to be very natural,” he said. “I didn’t want to put out something that looked like it had a lot of production. I wanted to put out something that would encourage people to live their lives and have their own experiences.”

At first Dennen didn’t think about filming his son and wife.

“I thought we would try to get other people to film themselves camping or road tripping, but as we went down that road, it didn’t seem interesting to me,” he said. “It seemed more like a car commercial or a travel commercial.”

After gathering his thoughts, Dennen came up with the idea of seeing the world through the eyes of a child.

“That was easy to do,” he said. “We decided to just put a camera in his hand and said, start filming stuff. We even strapped a camera to his head. So that was cool.”

Fatherhood, however, hasn’t changed how Dennen writes his songs.

“I think the songs that interest me the most are the ones I want to complete, because I do write songs I never finish or release,” he said. “The ones I do release are the ones I feel I want to sing every night. They are the ones that feel the most authentic to me. So, I really don’t have any other choice in the matter. I just follow inspiration and what feels right.”

In 2017, Dennen used that inspiration to establish his Lift Series Tour, to celebrate ski towns. Over the years, he added an environmental component to these shows to pay tribute to fans who have a strong connection with nature.

The last time he was able to bring the Lift Series Tour to Park City was in 2018 when he performed during the Sundance Film Festival’s ASCAP Music Cafe and at O.P. Rockwell.

“The tour is ever changing, because we weren’t able to do it last year,” he said. “But I’m on the Lift Series Tour right now. We played Sun Valley and Boise, and the Park City shows are part of this year’s tour.”

Paying tribute to the environment and those who love it is something dear to Dennen, but he doesn’t see himself as a musical activist.

“I think of myself as a musician, who likes to get involved in things, but if music takes me places where there are things that I’m interested in, I will expand upon that.”

Dennen is currently scheduling an East Coast tour, and trying to find ways to get the community involved with some sort of beach cleanup or trail restoration.

“On one hand I like to do that, because I’m interested in getting to know the places I play in,” he said. “Everywhere I play has some beautiful natural features and people who care about them. So, it feels good to give something back. And it also feels good to do something people can talk about, because that makes an impact in the community.”

Right now, Dennen is just grateful to be playing music live again.

“Any touring I can do now is a blessing,” he said. “I’m just happy to be out there.”