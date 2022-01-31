Feature film about alien abduction makes an arrival at Slamdance

Xinchen Lyu, left, and Jorge Antonio Guerrero play two illegal immigrants who are searching for the truth of alien abductions in Antonio Tibaldi's "We Are Living Things." The film is currently streaming in the 2022 virtual Slamdance Film Festival.

At one point in Antonio Tibaldi’s science fiction thriller “We Are Living Things,” the female lead character Chuyao asks “Is it in my head?”

Those words may or may not change the audience’s perceptions of the Slamdance Film Festival offering that addresses an array of themes that include the existence of UFOs, alien abduction, illegal-alien issues and that blurred line of what is real and what is fantasy.

“I tend to make films that are a little bit off the commercial grid that people expect when you say you do sci-fi, or a thriller or a love story,” Tibaldi said. “It seems there is a model you have to fit in, but to me the model doesn’t really exist. You’re just trying to make a movie that only you can make that will somehow find its audience, even though it’s hard to categorize.”

“We Are Living Things” is about two immigrants who are illegally living in the United States. Solomon, played by Jorge Antonio Guerrero, is shacked up in the back lot of a Brooklyn recycling plant. By chance, he meets Chuyao, portrayed by Xingchen Lyu, whose pimp controls her through her status as an illegal immigrant from China. The two bond over a shared secret that involves alien abduction, and they head out to the desert to find answers.

“Again, it’s not a movie about migration,” Tibaldi said. “It’s not a movie about UFOs, and it’s not an on-the-road film, but it has ingredients that borrows from these genres.”

The film is also an expansion of the script’s co-writer Alex Lora’s 2018 short film, according to Tibaldi.

“We always thought it would be interesting to make the short into a feature, and as we started writing it, we began to build on different things,” he said.

One of the foundations of “We Are Living Things” came from one of the actors, René Del Carmen Ordaz, who plays a man named René. Tibali met Ordaz while working with Lora on another film.

“René is from Mexico and deeply believes in UFOs, and he became an inspiration,” Tibaldi said.

The Chinese portion of the “We Are Living Things,” as introduced through Chuyao’s character, was something Tibaldi brought into the storyline.

“I have been to China a number of times, and I met a woman who had this really strong conviction that she had been abducted by aliens and returned,” he said. “She was very mysterious, and wouldn’t say much else.”

One of the things about the woman that stuck with Tibaldi was her short-cropped hair, and the idea of whether or not Chuyao is an alien in the film came from that look, Tibaldi said.

“When I was casting, in Beijing, I let the actresses know that if they got cast, they would have to cut their hair,” he said.

Tibaldi also looked at how the actresses moved when he was deciding whom to cast.

“Xingchen has this kind of strange presence in the environment,” he said. “When she came into the audition, she had a different way of moving through space.”

Although Tibaldi liked what he saw in Lyu, he didn’t think he could effectively work with her, because she couldn’t speak any English.

“But you have to call people back if you think they are very good, so I called her back,” he said. “When she came back I let her know she was a really good actor.”

Tibaldi ended up casting Lyu, regardless of the language barrier.

“I could see she really wanted to do the movie,” he said. “She dropped out of two other productions, and even changed her entire schedule, and came 2 1/2 months early to learn some English.”

Tibaldi also cast Guerrero through an unorthodox way.

After failing to find the right actor during auditions in Mexico, Tibali’s wife asked him about Guerrero, who they saw in Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 drama “Roma” that followed the family of a middle-class family’s maid in Mexico.

“I met with Nicolás Celis, the producer of ‘Roma,’ and he introduced me to Jorge,” Tibalid said. “Jorge was the one actor I cast who didn’t read for me. I offered him the role, based on the work that I had seen. There is something about him that is very grounded.”

Like Lyu, the way Guerrero moved intrigued Tibaldi.

“Jorge’s a martial artist, and is very strong,” he said. “He has this sense of belonging to the earth.”

Throughout the filming, Tibaldi helped the actors develop their characters.

“We did a lot of rehearsals, and rehearsals for me is not taking the written script and practicing the lines together,” he said. “It’s actually about throwing away the script and breaking the scenes down.”

Tibaldi would give the actors circumstances, and have them come up with character-driven solutions.

He told them to think of themselves and their characters like two Leaning Towers of Pisa.

“If (the character) leans too much one way it’s going to fall, so they, as a person, have to go a different direction,” he said. “This way, the two Towers of Pisa are held together, because the character and actor are leaning against each other. And that creates this energy where the character becomes connected with the actor who is going to portray it.”

Tibaldi wrapped filming in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Alex started on the editing, but two weeks into it we had to separate because of the pandemic,” Tibaldi said. “So, the editing became this kind of insanity of going in circles.”

One of the challenges had to do with the first 40 minutes of the film, according to Tibaldi.

“These scenes are modular,” he said. “You can start them all in different ways, and you can change their order and it will still work. So, there were a lot of doubts. I would sometimes get up at 3 in the morning and try different things.”

Tibaldi, who has had three of his films in the Sundance Film Festival, is honored to make his Slamdance debut this year.

“What I really like about Slamdance is everything that it stands for,” he said, referring to how Slamdance was formed in 1995 by filmmakers after not getting into the Sundance Film Festival. “Maybe that’s why I was attracted to Slamdance in the first place.”