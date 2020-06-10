Feline friends lend a helping paw for Nuzzles & Co. photo fundraiser

Cat owners can enter pictures of their feline friends to Nuzzles & Co.’s Cat-tastic photo contest through July 1. Voting will start on June 12. The contest is one of four fundraisers the pet rescue nonprofit plans to host this year. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Park Record file photo

What: Nuzzles & Co. Cat-Tastic Photo Contest When: Entries accepted through July 1; voting starts June 12 Cost: $10 entry fee; $5 voting fee Web: Nuzzlesandco.org

Nuzzles & Co. is inviting cat owners to introduce the public to their feline friends.

The Summit County-based pet rescue nonprofit is currently accepting entries for its Cat-Tastic Photo Contest fundraiser through July 1, said Cathy Green, Nuzzles & Co. development director.

“Similar to other nonprofits, we’ve had a lot of events put on the backburner for a while during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Green said. “So our leadership team came up with a series of virtual fundraisers, and the Cat-Tastic Photo Contest is the first of four that we’ll roll out.”

Cat owners can find the submission forms online​, and pay the entry fee of $10 per photo, according to Green.

Although the submission deadline is July 1, the voting will start on June 12, she said.

“There is a voting fee of $5 that allows people to vote for five cats,” Green said. “The contest is based on the cat who receives the most votes, so people can pay and submit as many photos as they want, and voters can vote as many times as they want.”

The money will help offset the revenue the nonprofit has lost by cancelling adoptions, Nuzzle Lounges and its annual fundraising gala in July, she said.

“Our operating budget is about $1.5 million a year, and the gala alone raises about $300,000,” she said.

The budget funds an array of the nonprofit’s programs including its spay and neuter clinics, medical care for rescued animals and pet rescue missions to the Navajo reservations, Green said.

Contest entries and votes are not just limited to Nuzzles & Co. adoption families.

“We have opened it up to everyone, so anyone from anywhere can submit a photo of their cat in an effort to help Nuzzles fundraise through these tough times,” she said.

The winners, who will be announced the first week of July, will receive prizes donated by the nonprofit’s in-kind sponsors, Green said.

The prizes are as follows:

• First — Big Yellow Bag of black soil and mulch donated by Biograss Sod Farms

• Second — A flower/herb/garden pot from Millcreek Gardens

• Third — Cat gift bag that includes a Fuzzy Love Photography package from Mark Miller Subaru

• Fourth — Ground beef and eggs protein package donated by Bill White Farm Stand

The Cat-Tastic Photo Contest also serves as a way to keep Nuzzles & Co. connected with its supporters, who have already shown off some creativity in the entry forms, Green said.

“The applications provide space for titles and descriptions, and the cat owners are coming up with some creative narratives that go along with their photos,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun for us to go through them.”

Fun is also another reason why the nonprofit is hosting the contest.

“With all the unrest that is going on now in the world, this is a great vehicle to get out some positive messages,” Green said.

The Cat-Tastic Photo Contest will open the gates to other fundraisers, including a dog photo contest that will start on July 20, Green said.

“We are currently working on that, and we hope to get a sponsor on board to help us out,” she said. “We also have other fundraisers in the planning stages that we hope to unveil later this year.”