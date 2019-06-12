Festival takes attendees on a tour of Latin America

South Summit Elementary School third and fourth grade dual-immersion students perform a traditional dance on stage at the Library Field during the annual Latino Arts Festival Saturday afternoon, June 16, 2018.

The Christian Center of Park City’s fourth annual Latino Arts Festival is ready to take Park City residents and visitors on a free trip to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru without leaving the Wasatch Back.

The festival, which will feature visual arts, food, dance and family-friendly activities, will run from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the Park City Library Field, 1255 Park Ave., said Maximo Ventura, Christian Center of Park City’s Latino community engagement and outreach coordinator.

Ventura, the festival’s producer, said the event is designed to bring people together through cultural arts.

“When you have different heritages and traditions in one place, it gives you a whole new idea of what Latin America looks like,” he said.

The festival will showcase a mix of traditional and contemporary visual art that will include painting, ceramics, metalwork and glass, according to Ventura.

“We also will present an array of jewelry and textile artists, who have traveled long distances to share their talents with us,” he said.

Music and dance are other artistic ventures showcased at the festival, Ventura said.

Then there’s food.

“Everybody needs to eat, right?” Ventura said, laughing. “We will have many food vendors set up on the lawn, and we will have some food trucks as well. So people can have the opportunity to enjoy the variety of food these countries offer. We want people to take advantage of the experiences.”

Families will also be able to learn about and create Latin American arts and crafts throughout the day, with workshops hosted by the Kimball Art Center.

In addition, Park City Film will show a free screening of Hilary Byrne and Sophie Danison’s documentary, “The Quiet Force,” at 8 p.m. on Friday in the library’s Jim Santy Auditorium.

“‘The Quiet Force’ is a documentary about immigrants in ski resort towns, which is exactly what Park City is experiencing,” Ventura said.

The Latino Arts Festival has come a long way from its first small gathering at the Christian Center of Park City four year ago, according to Ventura.

“We only had a handful of artists, dancers and musicians participate then,” he said. “Now, we are spread out in the Library Field, and we want to keep growing.”

Part of the growth is due to the sponsorship and support the Christian Center gets from City Hall and the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

“That organization has walked with us and mentored us in how to work out the logistics in presenting this kind of event,” Ventura said.

In turn, the event has helped promote local Latino artists and businesses by giving them an open platform to share their talents and missions, Ventura said.

“Seeing the festival expand has been amazing, and it shows us that we’re on the right path,” he said. “We’ll continue doing this as long as our sponsors continue to support us.”

The fourth annual Latino Arts Festival will run from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Park City Library Field, 1255 Park Ave. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit ccofpc.org.