Fiesta Latinas celebrates its quince aniversario at The Cabin

Fiestas Latinas, a weekly party held at The Cabin for seasonal foreign workers from Latin American countries, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Courtesy of SLCPIX

Each winter, Martin Medina and Junior Richard throw a weekly party for the ski resorts’ seasonal foreign workers from Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and other Latin American countries.

The goal of Fiestas Latinas, which celebrates its quince aniversario this year, is to provide the local Latino community with some connection and nightlife fun on Sundays at The Cabin, Medina said.

“We want to transport people to their home countries for a few hours,” said Medina, who founded the ongoing party in 2007. “At the end of the day we want to produce a very fun and safe party, and I think we do a good job at it.”

The idea for Fiestas Latinas started a couple of years after Medina moved to Utah from his home country of Uruguay in 2003.

“I had just turned 19, and I was living in a new place,” he said. “I found myself playing in a band in Salt Lake City, and the band members became my friends.”

After the band broke up in a not-so-amicable way, Medina, who used to be a DJ in his home country, found himself alone, and swore that he would not go back to a night-life job again.

“You miss out on a lot of birthday parties, weddings and time with friends,” he said.

Medina changed his mind when a friend of his reached out, and said he was going to come to work in Park City only if Medina would agree to throwing a party for the foreign workers who staff the ski resorts, restaurants and hotels.

“I agreed, because at least I would have a friend here,” Medina said with a laugh.

The two started looking for a venue to throw the party.

“We knocked on some doors, but no one seemed interested,” he said.

Their last option was the former Harry O’s, located at the town’s largest night-club space, 427 Main St.

“We ended up having a meeting, but it was quite clear they weren’t interested in what we were offering,” Medina said.

At one point during the meeting, Medina gave out his business card.

“I used to work for a cellphone retailer, and one of the people at Harry O’s knew my boss,” Medina said. “The guy invited us to lunch, and gave us one shot to throw the party.”

Fiestas Latinas would make its debut on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2007, but before that happened, Medina worked around the clock to promote the event.

“This was pre-Instagram and pre-Facebook, so we put up posters everywhere,” he said. “We would even sneak into break rooms at Deer Valley and put our posters there.”

More than 500 people attended that first night, and the Harry O’s owner could not believe the crowd for a Thursday night, Medina said.

“He asked us what we were doing the next Thursday and we said we were planning on going to Vegas, and he said, ‘You’re not going to Vegas. You’re going to party here,’” he said. “And we

ended up giving four parties the rest of that season.”

Richard worked as production manager for Harry O’s at the time, and he and Medina hit it off, so they worked together on Fiestas Latinas from then on.

“Somewhere along the way we started to make sure Junior’s life was at risk,” Medina said with a laugh.

One of those incidents involved a balloon drop.

“We wanted to drop 1,000 a balloons onto the party, and Junior asked how we were going to do that,” Medina said.

Medina answered by hanging a piece of fabric from the ceiling and stretching it from one balcony to the other.

In order to drop the balloons, Richard and Medina had to stand on the balconies’ railings, grab onto the fabric and twist it.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done, because it was literally dangling from the ceiling,” Richard said.

Producing Fiestas Latinas throughout the years has taught Richard the art of mitigating crowds.

When he opened the first incarnation of The Cabin on lower Main Street, Richard took the party with him and moved the date to Sunday.

“We moved it to Sunday because there aren’t a lot of things happening that night, but we went from a 500-person party to a 200-person party,” he said. “So we really had to learn how to control the crowd,” Richard said. “It was crazy, because people would wait in line all night in the snow and whatever. And as people left, we would admit people in.”

When Richard moved The Cabin to its present multi-level space, which is adjacent to the former Harry O’s, he kept Fiestas Latinas on the calendar.

“We open the door at 9 p.m., and the party is mostly in the den, and we have some things going on in the lodge,” he said. “It’s one of our best nights.”

The crowd who attends Fiestas Latinas changes every year, according to Medina.

“They are usually the J1 workers, so 35% are repeat attendees and the other 65% to 70% are brand new,” he said. “But everyone knows about the party, and I think many people look forward to coming to Park City because of it.”

Each year also brings new staff members to The Cabin, Richard said.

“We have to retrain everybody, but it’s like going on vacation to an international party,” he said. “My staff has embraced that.”

Fiestas Latinas runs up until the last bus leaves from the Park City transit center at 2 a.m.

“You’ve never seen a crowd run out of The Cabin as you do when we announce the last bus,” Martin said.